Instacart introduces 30-minute grocery deliveries in 15 cities

Instacart

Instacart's new Priority Delivery service will bring your groceries within 30 minutes in select areas, the company said Friday. The delivery service will be available in 15 cities including Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, San Diego, San Francisco and Seattle.

The program includes deliveries from stores such as Ralphs, Safeway, Sprouts Farmers Market and Stater Bros. Instacart says 30-minute deliveries will be denoted by a lightning bolt in the app, and the service will roll out to more cities and retailers in the coming months.

Instacart's delivery service is currently available to 85% of US households and offers free delivery for orders over $35. It has traditionally faced competition from Uber and Amazon's Prime Now, but the latter was shut down last week.

The company has yet to announce how much Priority Delivery costs and didn't immediately respond to CNET's request for comment.

