Black Friday 2018 Pixel 3 deals: Free Pixel 3, $600 Pixel 3, $300 off Pixel 3 XL

Myth: the Pixel 3 (a CNET Editors' Choice!) and Pixel 3 XL are only available at Verizon. Fact: You can also buy Google's phones from Google's online store and Best Buy, and the work with your favorite carriers. Bonus fact: You can get them both on sale through Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, starting now. Trust me when I say this is the perfect time to pick up a Pixel 3.

Google's Pixel 3 handsets may "only" have rear camera lens apiece, but the software is so good, it puts dual-, triple- and quad-camera phones to shame.

If you're undecided, also see Black Friday sales for Apple's iPhones, the Galaxy Note and Galaxy S9 phones and for other excellent handsets, like the OnePlus 6T and top LG models.

Just so you know:

The deals below are current as of Nov. 20 , and include Verizon, Google, Target, Amazon and Best Buy



We've put the ongoing sales at the top of the list.

Verizon: $100 to $300 off Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL Juan Garzon/CNET Trade in your current phone and buy one of the Pixel 3s, and Verizon will give you either $100 or $300 off. You get $100 off if you're upgrading from a different device, and $300 off when you switch carriers and join Verizon, or if you're adding a new phone line (say you go from one line to two). Either way, you'll need to hand over your previous phone. Sadly, this deal isn't as good as Verizon's pre-Black Friday offer to buy one, get one, or slash $800 off the Pixel 3 XL over the course of two years. This offer is available now. See at Verizon Pixel 3 review

Buy one Pixel 3 or 3XL, get 50 percent off: Google Store Sarah Tew/CNET One of the biggest myths about the Pixel 3 is that it works with Verizon only. Not true! You can buy it unlocked on the Google Store and slip in your own carrier SIM card. Google will give you half off either the Pixel 3 or larger 3 XL when you buy the first one at full price. The offer ends Nov. 21 (the day before Thanksgiving). This offer is available now. See at Google

Pixel 3 for $650, 3XL for $700: Google Store Sarah Tew/CNET Starting Thanksgiving Day, Google will cut $150 off the Pixel 3 (regularly $800) and $200 from the Pixel 3 XL (normally $900). You can use either phone with any carrier, and of course, shipping is free. The offer runs from Nov. 22 through Nov. 25. See at Google

Pixel 3 or 3 XL: Save $200 at Best Buy Sarah Tew/CNET Best Buy will knock $200 off the price of either Pixel 3 phone when you activate in-store with Verizon's service. The sale starts Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 22) at 5 p.m. and lasts through Nov. 24. See at Best Buy Pixel 3 review

Google Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL: $200 Target gift card Juan Garzon/CNET You'll buy the phone at full-price, but pick up a $200 gift card when you activate the phone with Verizon. It's limited to two per customer. Sale is from Nov. 23 through Nov. 25. See at Target Pixel 3 review

Buy a Pixel 3, get a Home Hub and $50 Google Store credit (Cyber Monday) Chris Monroe/CNET This deal is for Cyber Monday only from the Google Store (Nov. 26). When you buy a Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL, get a Google Home Hub for free (a $149 value), plus a $50 credit for the Google Store. See at Google

