These 5 products have better prices than you'll get on Black Friday -- but there's a catch

Holiday Gift Guide 2019

Not everybody is comfortable buying "renewed" or "refurbished" products, but you can sometimes get a much better deal on a product if it's listed as renewed. I personally haven't had an issue buying renewed products from Amazon (or Best Buy for that matter). The deals listed here are all from Amazon, which says, "Renewed products work and look like new" and are backed with a 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee. Sometimes the box may be generic and accessories like the headphones included with a smartphone may also be generic.

Sarah Tew/CNET The UE Blast is Ultimate Ears' previous-generation Wi-Fi/Bluetooth portable speaker with support for Amazon's Alexa voice assistant. You can get it new for as low as $86 on Amazon (and Dell has it for $70). I didn't think it was a good deal at its initial list price of $230, but it's a very good portable wireless speaker and a bargain at $50 or two for $90 (they can be linked together for stereo sound). Read our review of the Ultimate Ears Blast.

Read: Best Black Friday deals you can get now and coming soon

Sarah Tew/CNET They've been overshadowed by the new AirPods Pro, but some runners and gym rats may well prefer the ear hook design that keeps these true wireless headphones in place during any activity. Read our Beats Powerbeats Pro review.

CNET Jabra has released its new Elite 75t ($180), which is smaller than the 65t and features better battery life and USB-C charging. If you can't afford that, the earlier Elite 65t can be had for $90 and there's currently a $5 bonus discount, bringing the price down to $85 -- less than half that of the new model. Read our Jabra Elite 65t review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H4 Wireless Headphones were became available in a second-generation model for $300. This first generation model, which is a very good Bluetooth over-ear headphone (no noise-cancelling), can be had for as low as $109 if you buy it renewed (there's also a bonus 5% discount available at checkout). Best Buy is selling it for $190 new. We have see the renewed version selling for as low as $90 back in September. Read our Beoplay H4 Wireless review.

Amazon The Beoplay H9i is the second-generation of Bang & Olufsen's over-ear noise-cancelling headphones. The latest model (3rd generation), now simply called the H9, has some small upgrades, including better battery life. But the H9i is still an excellent wireless noise-cancelling headphone that's comfortable to wear. You can buy it new for around $300.