CES 2020 is a sea of headphones

Hot on the heels of the stunning success of the AirPods Pro, it seems like every audio company at CES 2020 is trying to compete with Apple. New headphones are nearly all wireless (of course), and seem to be divided into two main categories: true wireless (AirPod-style) and active noise-canceling, with many combining both technologies. Here are the most promising models we've seen announced at the show so far.