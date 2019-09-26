Sarah Tew/CNET

Beats, Bose, Bang & Olufsen, Sony... I don't know about you, but I can't afford premium headphones priced at $200-$350. That's why you'll often hear me touting affordable off-brand models, which often offer "good enough" sound for those of us unwilling or unable to spend that kind of money.

But, dang, when something like this comes along, count me in. For a limited time, and while supplies last (there's not a ton of inventory, FYI), Deal Zones has the Amazon Renewed Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H4 wireless headphones for $89.99. That's for the black and gray colors. These originally sold for $300 and currently run $200 new. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

Because the inventory is so limited, I'm going to make this quick. Back in 2017, CNET's David Carnoy gave the H4 an 8.0 rating in his B&O Play by Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H4 review. (Yep, that's the full, official, name of the product. Succinct, no?) He found it a "comfortable, excellent-sounding Bluetooth headphone with decent battery life."

Of course, that was based on the $300 price tag. Although this is a refurbished product in brown-box packaging, it looks indistinguishable from new and comes with not only a 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee, but also a full one-year replacement warranty from B&O. (That's according to my contact at Deal Zones. Note that there's no mention of this additional warranty on the product page.)

I got the chance to try the H4 myself. As regular readers know, I'm not great at judging audio fidelity. But I'll say this: Every song I listened to sounded fantastic. I heard depths and details I simply didn't know were there, probably because cheaper headphones don't deliver them.

I agree with Carnoy's complaint about the oddity of the power button, but otherwise this is a fantastic over-the-ear headphone that's really a fantastic buy at this price. Hope you're able to get one before they're gone!

Bonus deal: Save up to 30% on Motorola's Moto G7 phones

Angela Lang/CNET

I'll say it: Nobody offers more for your phone-dollar than Motorola. The 2019 Moto G7, for example, took an already great budget phone and made it even better. That model was $300 when it debuted back in April, and it still typically sells for $290. Today only, however, you can get the unlocked Motorola Moto G7 in clear white or ceramic black for $199.99.

Still a little outside your budget? Amazon has cut prices on the other G7 models as well, including the Moto G7 Power for $187.99 and Moto G7 Play for $152.99.

Because it's unlocked and compatible with both GSM and CDMA cellular networks, you can take the phone to pretty much any carrier. One great option: Mint Mobile, which offers some of the lowest rates anywhere when you prepay for three, six or 12 months of service.

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more.