Best Prime Day board game and tabletop game deals: Save on Scythe, Gloomhaven and D&D guidebooks

Tabletop gaming has exploded over the past two decades, with a new generation's interest in Dungeons & Dragons (thanks, Stranger Things) and a constant stream of Kickstarter-backed and traditionally produced board games (from Gloomhaven to Settlers of Catan). As Amazon Prime Day approaches yet again in 2021, many of these games are seeing huge discounts -- on Amazon, and at competitors like Target and Walmart.

Here are the best deals we've found yet. We'll be updating this list with new deals, and noting expired ones to help you keep track.

Stonemaier Games Scythe was one of the most successful board game Kickstarters in recent years, and put designer Jamey Stegmaier on the map (literally). The game takes place in an alternate history (think: WWI with mechs). It brings heavy strategy, with elements of conquest, economy-building and (if you get some of the expansions) narrative. The art is beautiful and the game is infinitely replayable, thanks to the clever asymmetry of the various warring nations and economy types.

Andrew Gebhart Gloomhaven is one of our favorite board games at CNET -- and despite the intimidating price tag, it's a pretty incredible value. For the usual price of $140, you get over a hundred hours of campaign materials, dozens of playable characters with their own unique decks, hundreds of unique items and events, and a wonderfully realized, unique fantasy world to play in. Although this isn't the best discount we've seen on the game before, it's still hefty enough to merit a look if you haven't tried this behemoth before.

The smaller, more accessible version of Gloomhaven is a fantastic game in its own right. If you pick this up and you also have a 3D printer, here's a link to the file for my custom-made character box, which replaces the cardboard ones included with the game.

Days of Wonder Ticket to Ride is a great introduction to the world of train games (there's more than you'd think), and it's a solid game in its own right. Players take turns drawing cards and laying down train tracks to create the best routes across Europe: it's quick and simple, but that belies a surprising level of depth.

Z-Man Games Carcassonne is a classic tile-laying game, and often one of the first tabletop board games newcomers try out once they've been introduced to Settlers of Catan. There's a reason: the game is easy to learn, difficult to master and incredibly addictive. Take turns laying fields, roads and cities, trying to rack up the most points and block your competitors from doing the same.