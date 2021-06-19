Best pre-Prime Day smartwatch deals on Apple Watch and Galaxy Watch Active 2

Deal Savings Price









Amazon Prime Day 2021

Amazon Prime Day 2021 doesn't officially start for a couple of days, but the deals for some electronics have already begun. Those looking for a new smartwatch should have a few good options for deep discounts at Amazon or at rival sales from Walmart, Best Buy and Target.

Here are some of the best deals we've found on smartwatches, including Apple Watch and Fitbit wearables. In the days ahead, these prices could drop even more -- or rise -- but we'll keep collecting the best deals we find in this category here.

Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET Deep discounts on Apple's latest smartwatch can be found at Amazon, Best Buy, Target and Walmart with all four major retailers dropping the normally $399 smartwatch down to $320 for the GPS-only 40mm aluminum version. Those looking for the larger 44mm size should also be able to find $70 or more savings, with other discounts available for cellular and stainless steel styles. Read our Apple Watch Series 6 review.

Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET E D I T O R S ’ C H O I C E Apple's more affordable Watch isn't seeing the same deep discount as the Series 6, but there are some deals to be found. Amazon is offering the Watch SE 40mm for $269, a $10 savings from the usual $279 price. Read our Apple Watch SE review.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Galaxy Watch Active 2 is about 2 years old, but when Samsung added the long-awaited electrocardiogram (ECG or EKG) and an update that delivered many of the same health features as the more expensive Galaxy Watch 3, we awarded it an Editors' Choice as a good all around option for someone looking for a smartwatch compatible with Android and iOS. Though $175 isn't an all-time low price, it's far lower than usual at B&H; it's nominally the same $199 as everywhere else, but a coupon applied when you add the gadget to your cart drops the price. Read our Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 review.

