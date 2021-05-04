Best last-minute Mother's Day 2021 gifts

Mother's Day Gift Guide 2021

In case you haven't been paying attention, Mother's Day is almost here: It's this Sunday, May 9. Hopefully you already made your way through our extensive Mother's Day Gift Guide and found Mom the perfect something. If not, well, time to start considering gifts that don't rely on shipping.

Have no fear: I've rounded up some great last-minute Mother's Day gifts you can give almost instantly. Before we dive into those, however, let's start with the obvious: Flowers. They're pretty like Mom, they smell nice like Mom, they brighten up the house like Mom.

Like every small business, florists need help right now -- so find one that's open and buy your flowers there. If that's not a good option for some reason, here are some other ideas for Mom.

Groupon Massages, pedicures, museum visits, escape rooms, painting classes -- so many of the fun and relaxing things that vanished in 2020 are coming back in 2021. Groupon makes it easy to give Mom the gift of experiences, and a lot of them are discounted right now as businesses reopen and look to bring back customers.

57hours Is Mom the adventurous, outdoor type? Consider giving her the gift of an outdoor adventure, courtesy of 57hours. The company offers guided tours, hikes, lessons and so on. They're on the expensive side, but you can contribute with a gift card starting at $100.

Etsy Etsy is like a giant craft fair that respects social distancing. The site is home to zillions of handmade items; with a gift card, Mom can pick out exactly what she wants.

Does Mom love to read? Why stop at a single book or magazine when you can gift her a huge supply of both? Scribd is a subscription service that costs $9.99 per month, a price that includes unlimited access to Scribd's library of ebooks, audiobooks, sheet music, magazine articles and more. You can give a six-month gift subscription for $50 or a year for $100.

FabFitFun Each FabFitFun box promises a mix of home, beauty, wellness and fitness products, all valued at $200 but priced at $50. Mom's first box won't arrive in time for Mother's Day, alas, but Mom will get an announcement card either via email or hand-delivered by you.

MasterClass Think Mom might like cooking lessons from Gordon Ramsay? Or photography tutorials from Annie Leibovitz? How about classes with expert gardeners? MasterClass is home to all that and more, and although the $180 annual membership fee might seem steep, it's a gift that lasts an entire year -- not just a single Sunday.

Any other great last-minute gift ideas to share? You know the drill: List them in the comments!

