Mother's Day Is May 12. Get a Head Start With These Affordable Gifts

You've still got some time to figure out the perfect Mother's Day gift. Sunday, May 12, is the big day, but it may be a good idea to get a head start on the shopping now. It goes without saying that whether you're shopping for your mom, grandmother, wife or mother-in-law, gifting them the very best is always the goal. But a top-notch present doesn't have to carry a heavy price tag. A creative and thoughtful gift can really go a long way. So we've rounded up a number of affordable Mother's Day gifts that will show the mom in your life how much you care.

Does Mom love books? We've got a cool curated subscription service with her name on it. Is she interested in a makeover? The Sephora gift card may be the way to go. If she wants to bring her favorite tunes with her wherever she goes, a compact Bluetooth speaker would make her day. At the end of the day, she'll love whatever you decide to get her -- as long is it comes with some priceless quality time spent together as a family.

You don't have to drop a ton of cash to make her feel special. Check out our list of budget-friendly and thoughtful Mother's Day gifts below.

Amanda Capritto/CNET Luna weighted blanket A budget-friendly and quality blanket Your mother could have difficulty sleeping or may want to be warmer in the evening -- both issues can be resolved with the Luna weighted blanket. It's affordable, soft and breathable, but it also offers a decent amount of heft that provides a lovely sense of comfort when laying down to rest. Thanks to its microfiber filling and quilted design, your mom won't be annoyed by any beads shifting around inside the material when she's trying to sleep. CNET's Taylor Leamy says it "strikes a nice balance between quality and budget." $55 at Amazon

Cratejoy Cratejoy's Box of Books A curated box for book lovers My wife and mother-in-law are voracious book readers. I always struggle finding them new books they haven't heard of, which makes Cratejoy's Box of Books subscription a lifesaver. This is a curated box service that delivers new books that are specifically tailored to each and every customer. You can browse genres, request specific titles or choose to be surprised by the items you'll receive. Each box comes with book accessories like bookmarks, journals or stationery. Basically, if you're looking for the perfect gift for the bookworm in your life, you'll win points with this one. $50 at Cratejoy

David Carnoy/CNET JBL Go 3 Bluetooth speaker A small but mighty speaker My mother has recently discovered the wonders of the JBL Go 3. She's from a different era, when the only way you could bring your music with you was by carrying around a battery-powered radio or plugging headphones into a Walkman. My, how the times have changed. Now, she carries the JBL 3 Go pretty much everywhere. It's waterproof, can carry a charge for up to 5 hours and, for such a tiny speaker, it delivers big sound. No wonder CNET's David Carnoy calls it "one of the top micro Bluetooth speakers out there." $50 at Amazon

Desiree DeNunzio/CNET A Ravensburger puzzle For the puzzle fan in your life If your mother is anything like mine, she's probably got a thing for puzzles. Whether she's into Disney classics or animal scenes (or both), Ravensburger has a theme she'll be excited to piece together. With upwards of 2,000 pieces, these puzzles have a difficulty level for everyone. The attention to detail on each puzzle is delightful, you may even want to join in on the festivities on your mom's big day. See at Amazon

Sephora Sephora gift card For top-tier beauty Does your mother love makeup, skin care and all things beauty? If so, she'll enjoy a Sephora gift card. These start at $10 and go up to $250, so you can help Mom get an array of beauty products from top brands that she will adore. Word of advice: You might want to add a little more than $10 on the gift card, because Sephora can be pricey. I'd suggest starting at $25 and go from there. See at Sephora

Gourmia/CNET Gourmia 2-quart air fryer Perfect for small spaces Size 2 quarts Power 1,500 watts Additional modes Bake, roast, reheat, dehydrate, keep warm Colors Black My mother loves to cook but is limited to a small kitchen. That's why I got her the Gourmia 2-quart digital air fryer. With just a few simple button presses, she can roast a chicken or cook up a nice batch of French fries. She's made a variety of healthy snacks like dehydrated fruit chips and veggie muffins with this thing. Its compact size is perfect for her needs. CNET's David Watsky likes how "solidly built" it is. For the price, ease of use and cooking features, he dubbed the Gourmia 2-quart air fryer "the best small air fryer" on the market. $50 at Target

Amazon HyperChiller For the perfect iced coffee Does Mom love her iced coffee? Iced coffee takes time to make, which can be a pain. But this HyperChiller is a handy way to quickly bring down the temperature of beverages so your mom can instantly get her iced coffee fix. CNET's David Watsky gave this HyperChiller a positive review since it was able to cool his hot coffee from 175 degrees Fahrenheit to 59 degrees Fahrenheit in 2 minutes. And it performs even better with wine. For less than $15, your mother can sit back and relax with any chilled beverage. $11 at Amazon

Amazon Shower steamers Aromatherapy right in your shower If your mom is in need of a little stress relief, there's nothing like adding a bit of aromatherapy to her shower for a relaxing start to her day. These shower steamers come in six scents: lavender, eucalyptus, vanilla, peppermint, watermelon and grapefruit. All your mom has to do is drop one of these near the shower stream (not directly under it because it will dissolve too quickly) and breathe in to let the stress just melt away. $17 at Amazon $17 at Walmart

The Wander Club The Wander Club Keychain For the mom who loves to travel Document you and your mom's travels together with a keychain from The Wander Club. First you need to buy the customizeable keychain, a.k.a "Wanderchain," then you can add different travel tokens to the keychain. Engraved on the tokens you can get all the cities and countries you and your mom have been to together. $25 at The Wander Club

