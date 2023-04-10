19 Thoughtful Mother's Day Gifts for New Moms

New moms deserve to be pampered! Give one of these great gifts on May 14.
Mother's Day is coming up (May 14), so here's your reminder to get shopping for the new mom in your life. Thanks to the new moms here at CNET -- and partners and friends of new moms -- we've narrowed the plethora of products available online down to this handy list. If you have a new mom in your life, you know she deserves a little splurge for her first Mother's Day, and we've got just the gifts to spoil her, on any budget.
We've found the top products for new mothers, from luxurious pajamas to a practical water bottle -- and everything in between. Celebrate her new motherhood with a fun gift like a dainty necklace or cute baseball cap. Check out bath bombs or a luxe candle if you want to give Mom a moment of peace. If she'd appreciate something to make her busy life a bit easier, there's a baby food maker, infant carrier or meal kit. Or get very practical and ship diapers right to her door! A cashmere throw blanket, Oprah-approved pajamas, or a soft, stylish dress give the gift of comfort. And you can treat mom's taste buds to a delicious ice cream delivery or a nutritious smoothie blend. Whatever you choose, a Mother's Day gift tells the new mom in your life that you see her, and you appreciate her milestone.
Fine jewelry brand Tiny Tags is known for their delicate pieces celebrating motherhood. A new collaboration with Target means affordable necklaces that make perfect Mother's Day gifts. Six designs represent different aspects of motherhood: Choose Mamabear, Butterfly, Heart, Mama Key, Heart Link or Rainbow. Each necklace includes a meaningful explanation of its motherhood symbol on the packaging.
It's a known fact that new moms don't exactly get a lot of time to, say, style their hair. But if you can't come over in the morning for baby duty so mom can hop in the shower, gift her this sweet baseball cap. It's stylish, proclaims her new title, and it's very practical. A hat will hide anything, from unwashed locks to funky postpartum growth. Available in pinkish red or black.
When it comes to ice cream, Salt & Straw is the cream of the crop. Gift the new mom in your life a delivery of the good stuff. The Best Sellers: Classics gift pack includes five mouth-watering flavors: Sea Salt with Caramel Ribbons; Double Fold Vanilla; Salted, Malted Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough; Freckled Mint Chocolate Chip and Chocolate Gooey Brownie. Shipping is included.
Delete baby-carrier research from Mom's mental load and go for this top model. It's hard to decide whether to choose a baby wrap, sling or structured carrier when there are so many to choose from. The Ergobaby Embrace is the best of them all. It has the convenience of a structured carrier and the breathable comfort of a wrap.
Pamper the new mom in your life with a pair of comfy, luxurious pajamas. If Oprah's stamp of approval isn't enough, Cozy Earth's bamboo pajamas have earned over 2,900 five-star reviews on the company's site. Customers love the breathable, lightweight material (it actually runs degrees cooler than cotton). And the button-up style is great for breastfeeding accessibility. Available in pink, navy, gray, black and ivory, as well as new colors powder blue and lilac. New prints are also in: Floral toile and mini dot make great Mother's Day options.
If there's one thing every new parent needs, it's caffeine. Give a new mom the gift of delicious coffee with an Equator Coffees subscription, CNET's top pick for the best coffee subscription available. CNET's David Watsky tried out Equator Coffees' curated blend for several months and was impressed with the top-notch quality and consistency, declaring there "wasn't a bad bean in the bunch." Curated blend subscriptions start at $16.
Illustrator Liz Climo's witty, adorable animal comics make an uplifting Mother's Day gift. Clever observations about motherhood are couched in colorful, cute drawings of creatures. This book is the perfect quick read for a busy new parent. There are over 100 drawings of mom-baby animal pairs to enjoy.
Skin care is a rare treat for new moms, and this Drunk Elephant vitamin C serum is a quick way to refresh with a little self-care. C-Firma Fresh Day Serum is safe for pregnant and nursing mothers, and it's designed to increase "radiance and luminosity" to skin. Who couldn't use more of that?
JuJuBe's Zealous backpack isn't just a utilitarian piece of baby gear, because new moms don't need to settle for frumpy diaper bags when there are stylish options like this. The Zealous backpack truly has it all: nine pockets (parents know this is important), a top handle, changing pad, adjustable comfy straps -- and it's machine washable. Six different styles are available, from solid blush or olive to bold graphics.
The last thing any new mom wants to do is think about planning meals. One Potato takes the work out of it by shipping everything you need for a tasty dinner right to your door. The only thing left to do is cook! Even that's easy with One Potato. There are no super-involved recipes here. Just easy, tasty meals. You can gift just a couple of meals for $81, or opt for a full subscription.
A great new outfit can give anyone a confidence boost, but especially new moms who may have new wardrobe considerations. The Bel Kazan Stella dress is a buttery-soft, comfy piece with an easy-access top that works for breastfeeding. The Stella can be dressed up or down, and it has everyone's favorite dress feature: pockets! Available in brick red or pacific teal.
Feeding a baby takes a lot of time. Make a new parent's life a little easier with this handy Baby Brezza. If Mom is into making her own food, the Baby Food Maker Deluxe is helpful to have. It steams and blends fruits and veggies, and it even includes reusable pouches so baby can eat on the go.
New moms need plenty of water, especially if they're breastfeeding. Help her get that H2O with one of these colorful gallon bottles -- complete with motivational phrases! Throughout the day she'll see reminder marks with encouragement like "don't give up" and "hydrate yourself" to promote water intake. Genius! Available in 16 colors.
She may not be able to make it to the spa, but you can invite the new mom in your life to soak in the tub with Ouai's fizzy, moisturizing bath bombs. The package contains six mildly scented jasmine rose bath bombs that will leave her skin silky-smooth. Hot tip: Break the pills in half for twice as many soothing baths.
It's not a novel idea, but don't discount a beautiful bouquet for Mother's Day. Bouqs features stunning assortments of flowers hand selected by a team of experts. The arrangements are so pretty that Mom might even interrupt her Instagram feed full of baby content for a floral shot. Bouquets start at $49.
It's hard to find moments of relaxation when you're a new mom, but something as simple as a scented candle can provide some serenity. Voluspa makes a wide selection of beautiful scents like Rose Otto, which comes in a pretty pink glass jar. The 18-ounce candle provides 100 hours of burn time.
We all know that postpartum moms need healthy foods and plenty of nutrients. Seedlyfe makes a smoothie blend that specifically addresses new moms' needs. Their PostNatal blend was created to replenish essential nutrients like iron and promote breast milk production. The subtle vanilla flavor blends right into her favorite smoothie recipe.
Take a chore off the new parents' hands with a diaper delivery from actress Kristen Bell's company Hello Bello. Their diapers and wipes bundle includes seven packs of diapers, four packs of wipes and 15% off extra items. Made in the USA, these diapers are free of icky stuff like phthalates, artificial fragrance and chlorine processing. Plus they offer cute prints!
When you're a new mom, "Netflix and chill" has a whole new meaning. Upgrade Mom's downtime on the couch with this super-soft, 100% Mongolian cashmere throw. Equally at home in a nursery, State's 50-inch by 60-inch throw blanket comes in neutral colors like camel, gray and white.