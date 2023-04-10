19 Thoughtful Mother's Day Gifts for New Moms

Mother's Day is coming up (May 14), so here's your reminder to get shopping for the new mom in your life. Thanks to the new moms here at CNET -- and partners and friends of new moms -- we've narrowed the plethora of products available online down to this handy list. If you have a new mom in your life, you know she deserves a little splurge for her first Mother's Day, and we've got just the gifts to spoil her, on any budget.

We've found the top products for new mothers, from luxurious pajamas to a practical water bottle -- and everything in between. Celebrate her new motherhood with a fun gift like a dainty necklace or cute baseball cap. Check out bath bombs or a luxe candle if you want to give Mom a moment of peace. If she'd appreciate something to make her busy life a bit easier, there's a baby food maker, infant carrier or meal kit. Or get very practical and ship diapers right to her door! A cashmere throw blanket, Oprah-approved pajamas, or a soft, stylish dress give the gift of comfort. And you can treat mom's taste buds to a delicious ice cream delivery or a nutritious smoothie blend. Whatever you choose, a Mother's Day gift tells the new mom in your life that you see her, and you appreciate her milestone.

Amazon Mama baseball cap A cute way to cover up a bad hair day It's a known fact that new moms don't exactly get a lot of time to, say, style their hair. But if you can't come over in the morning for baby duty so mom can hop in the shower, gift her this sweet baseball cap. It's stylish, proclaims her new title, and it's very practical. A hat will hide anything, from unwashed locks to funky postpartum growth. Available in pinkish red or black. $17 at Amazon

Salt & Straw Salt & Straw Best Sellers Ice Cream Gift Pack Satisfy Mom's sweet tooth When it comes to ice cream, Salt & Straw is the cream of the crop. Gift the new mom in your life a delivery of the good stuff. The Best Sellers: Classics gift pack includes five mouth-watering flavors: Sea Salt with Caramel Ribbons; Double Fold Vanilla; Salted, Malted Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough; Freckled Mint Chocolate Chip and Chocolate Gooey Brownie. Shipping is included. $75 at Salt & Straw

Ergobaby Ergobaby Embrace Carrier So Mom can go hands-free Delete baby-carrier research from Mom's mental load and go for this top model. It's hard to decide whether to choose a baby wrap, sling or structured carrier when there are so many to choose from. The Ergobaby Embrace is the best of them all. It has the convenience of a structured carrier and the breathable comfort of a wrap. $99 at Amazon

Cozy Earth Cozy Earth Bamboo Pajama Set Oprah is a fan of these luxe PJs Pamper the new mom in your life with a pair of comfy, luxurious pajamas. If Oprah's stamp of approval isn't enough, Cozy Earth's bamboo pajamas have earned over 2,900 five-star reviews on the company's site. Customers love the breathable, lightweight material (it actually runs degrees cooler than cotton). And the button-up style is great for breastfeeding accessibility. Available in pink, navy, gray, black and ivory, as well as new colors powder blue and lilac. New prints are also in: Floral toile and mini dot make great Mother's Day options. $148 at Amazon

Equator Coffees Equator Coffees subscription Give Mom a caffeine boost If there's one thing every new parent needs, it's caffeine. Give a new mom the gift of delicious coffee with an Equator Coffees subscription, CNET's top pick for the best coffee subscription available. CNET's David Watsky tried out Equator Coffees' curated blend for several months and was impressed with the top-notch quality and consistency, declaring there "wasn't a bad bean in the bunch." Curated blend subscriptions start at $16. See at Equator Coffees

Drunk Elephant Drunk Elephant C-Firma Fresh Day Serum Gift some self-care Skin care is a rare treat for new moms, and this Drunk Elephant vitamin C serum is a quick way to refresh with a little self-care. C-Firma Fresh Day Serum is safe for pregnant and nursing mothers, and it's designed to increase "radiance and luminosity" to skin. Who couldn't use more of that? $78 at Amazon

JuJuBe JuJuBe Zealous Diaper Bag Backpack Practical and stylish JuJuBe's Zealous backpack isn't just a utilitarian piece of baby gear, because new moms don't need to settle for frumpy diaper bags when there are stylish options like this. The Zealous backpack truly has it all: nine pockets (parents know this is important), a top handle, changing pad, adjustable comfy straps -- and it's machine washable. Six different styles are available, from solid blush or olive to bold graphics. $130 at Amazon

One Potato One Potato Meal Kits Easy and tasty dinners The last thing any new mom wants to do is think about planning meals. One Potato takes the work out of it by shipping everything you need for a tasty dinner right to your door. The only thing left to do is cook! Even that's easy with One Potato. There are no super-involved recipes here. Just easy, tasty meals. You can gift just a couple of meals for $81, or opt for a full subscription. $81 at One Potato

Bel Kazan Bel Kazan Stella Dress A nursing-friendly frock to freshen Mom's wardrobe A great new outfit can give anyone a confidence boost, but especially new moms who may have new wardrobe considerations. The Bel Kazan Stella dress is a buttery-soft, comfy piece with an easy-access top that works for breastfeeding. The Stella can be dressed up or down, and it has everyone's favorite dress feature: pockets! Available in brick red or pacific teal. $218 at Bel Kazan

Baby Brezza Baby Brezza Baby Food Maker Deluxe Make feeding baby a breeze Feeding a baby takes a lot of time. Make a new parent's life a little easier with this handy Baby Brezza. If Mom is into making her own food, the Baby Food Maker Deluxe is helpful to have. It steams and blends fruits and veggies, and it even includes reusable pouches so baby can eat on the go. $130 at Amazon

Venture Pal Motivational Water Bottle Help Mom stay hydrated New moms need plenty of water, especially if they're breastfeeding. Help her get that H2O with one of these colorful gallon bottles -- complete with motivational phrases! Throughout the day she'll see reminder marks with encouragement like "don't give up" and "hydrate yourself" to promote water intake. Genius! Available in 16 colors. $21 at Amazon

Ouai Ouai Chill Pills Bath Bombs Mom's got a prescription for relaxation She may not be able to make it to the spa, but you can invite the new mom in your life to soak in the tub with Ouai's fizzy, moisturizing bath bombs. The package contains six mildly scented jasmine rose bath bombs that will leave her skin silky-smooth. Hot tip: Break the pills in half for twice as many soothing baths. $30 at Amazon

Bouqs Co. Mother's Day flower arrangement from Bouqs A classic Mother's Day option It's not a novel idea, but don't discount a beautiful bouquet for Mother's Day. Bouqs features stunning assortments of flowers hand selected by a team of experts. The arrangements are so pretty that Mom might even interrupt her Instagram feed full of baby content for a floral shot. Bouquets start at $49. See at Bouqs

Voluspa Voluspa Rose Otto Candle Give Mom a relaxing moment with this soothing scent It's hard to find moments of relaxation when you're a new mom, but something as simple as a scented candle can provide some serenity. Voluspa makes a wide selection of beautiful scents like Rose Otto, which comes in a pretty pink glass jar. The 18-ounce candle provides 100 hours of burn time. $40 at Amazon