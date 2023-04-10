Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
15 Mother's Day Cards That Aren't Lame

Bypass the stale supermarket selection and send Mom a card that will make her laugh.

david-watsky-headshot
David Watsky
david-watsky-headshot
David Watsky Senior Editor / Home and Kitchen
David lives in Brooklyn where he's logged more than a decade writing about all things edible, including meal kits and meal delivery subscriptions, cooking, kitchen gear and commerce. Since earning a BA in English from Northeastern in Boston, he's toiled in nearly every aspect of the eats business from slicing and dicing as a sous-chef in Rhode Island to leading complex marketing campaigns for major food brands in Manhattan. These days, he's likely somewhere trying the latest this or tasting the latest that - and reporting back, of course. Anything with sesame is his all-time favorite food this week.
Expertise Kitchen tech, cookware, small appliances, food innovation, meal delivery and meal kits.
See full bio
2 min read
raisin-card

There are some pretty clever cards if you know where to look.

 Etsy
This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

Finding a Mother's Day card isn't hard, as any pharmacy or grocery store should have a healthy supply by now. But procuring one with a Mother's Day message that's clever, funny or unique -- well, that's another story. Most commercial cards are forgettable at best and often downright bad. I think we can all agree that Mom deserves better. 

For the mother of all greeting card holidays, we scoured the web to find 15 Mother's Day cards -- some funny, some sweet -- that will surely land a spot on the fridge and put a smile on Mom's face.

For the record, Mother's Day is Sunday, May 14. Remember, you'll need to order these cards early enough so that they arrive to you with enough time for you sign them and mail them off (if you won't be seeing your mom in person). Check with the individual seller to make sure the timing will work, since sending a late Mother's Day card could get you... grounded. 

mean girls quote cool mom card
Etsy

For a cool mom

Let the iconic Mean Girls quote speak for itself.

$6 at Etsy
orchid greeting card
Etsy

"I'm so glad I'm Yorchid"

A sweet pun starring a beloved flower. What's not to love?

$5 at Etsy
screen-shot-2022-03-21-at-12-32-26-pm.png
Etsy

For a mom who Wordles

It won't take Mom six tries to figure out her favorite child after she opens this one.

$4 at Etsy
screen-shot-2022-03-21-at-12-35-46-pm.png
Etsy

"Shrimply the best"

Better than all the rest. 

$4 at Etsy
screen-shot-2022-03-21-at-12-38-03-pm.png
Etsy

"Mom, you are the Schitt"

If your mom identifies as a total Moira Rose from Schitt's Creek, this card will be right up her alley.

$7 at Etsy
screen-shot-2022-03-21-at-12-25-08-pm.png
Etsy

"I Hass the best mom!"

You can never go wrong with a well-crafted avocado pun.

$5 at Etsy
raisin-card
Etsy

"Thanks for raisin me right"

OK. I admit it. I laughed out loud when I read this and then immediately bought one to send to my mother. If the mom or motherly figure you're sending a card to appreciates a seriously sweet pun, look no further than this mother-child raisin duo.

$5 at Etsy
mothers day card
Etsy

"Instead of grandkids..."

Too real? Well, sometimes you really have to go there to make someone laugh. Plus, what's so great about grandkids anyways?

$3 at Etsy

queen-card
Etsy

For a total Queen

Mom's a queen and there's no doubt about that, so send this clever card featuring the British rock sensation and its flamboyant frontman, Freddie Mercury.

$4 at Etsy
fish
Etsy

"I don't recognize this one"

Well, this is awkward. 

$5 at Etsy
screen-shot-2022-03-21-at-12-49-05-pm.png
Nelson Line

"Am I a good mother, Susan?"

If your mom calls you by one of your sibling's names more often than your own... well, first of all you should give her a break, it is Mother's Day after all. Secondly, buy this card, because she'll probably find it hysterical.

$6 at Etsy
etsy card
Etsy

"Not technically my mom"

Moms come in all forms and aren't limited to the person who gave birth to us. For that reason, there are oh-so-sweet cards like this one to send on Mother's Day -- or any day, for that matter. 

$4 at Etsy
screen-shot-2021-04-07-at-2-27-48-pm.png
Lovepop

Lovepop cherry blossom pop-up card

If Mom is a cherry blossom fan, she'll swoon over this greeting card.

$13 at Amazon
cuss.png
Amazon

"A proper bleepin' lady"

I swear this card will make Mom giggle.

$7 at Amazon

