15 Mother's Day Cards That Aren't Lame

Finding a Mother's Day card isn't hard, as any pharmacy or grocery store should have a healthy supply by now. But procuring one with a Mother's Day message that's clever, funny or unique -- well, that's another story. Most commercial cards are forgettable at best and often downright bad. I think we can all agree that Mom deserves better.

For the mother of all greeting card holidays, we scoured the web to find 15 Mother's Day cards -- some funny, some sweet -- that will surely land a spot on the fridge and put a smile on Mom's face.

Read more: The 9 Best Brunch Baskets to Send Mom for Mother's Day

For the record, Mother's Day is Sunday, May 14. Remember, you'll need to order these cards early enough so that they arrive to you with enough time for you sign them and mail them off (if you won't be seeing your mom in person). Check with the individual seller to make sure the timing will work, since sending a late Mother's Day card could get you... grounded.

Etsy For a mom who Wordles It won't take Mom six tries to figure out her favorite child after she opens this one. $4 at Etsy

Etsy "Thanks for raisin me right" OK. I admit it. I laughed out loud when I read this and then immediately bought one to send to my mother. If the mom or motherly figure you're sending a card to appreciates a seriously sweet pun, look no further than this mother-child raisin duo. $5 at Etsy

Etsy "Instead of grandkids..." Too real? Well, sometimes you really have to go there to make someone laugh. Plus, what's so great about grandkids anyways? $3 at Etsy

Read more: 9 Best Flower Delivery Services, Tested and Reviewed

Etsy For a total Queen Mom's a queen and there's no doubt about that, so send this clever card featuring the British rock sensation and its flamboyant frontman, Freddie Mercury. $4 at Etsy

Nelson Line "Am I a good mother, Susan?" If your mom calls you by one of your sibling's names more often than your own... well, first of all you should give her a break, it is Mother's Day after all. Secondly, buy this card, because she'll probably find it hysterical. $6 at Etsy

Etsy "Not technically my mom" Moms come in all forms and aren't limited to the person who gave birth to us. For that reason, there are oh-so-sweet cards like this one to send on Mother's Day -- or any day, for that matter. $4 at Etsy

More for Mom: