​​Best Mother's Day Gifts for Moms-to-Be

Gift Guide

Treat your favorite pregnant mama to a gift this Mother's Day and celebrate her transition to motherhood. After all, she's enduring nine months of growing a human (a feat that is physically equivalent to running a marathon for nine months, by the way). A token of appreciation or encouragement will no doubt be appreciated by the mama-to-be.

We've rounded up amazing options to gift expectant parents, from practical products like belly butter, to a decadent brunch, to a pre-packed hospital bag. All of these options are quality choices designed to either ease or celebrate any pregnant woman's life. Or both! Whether she's the sentimental type (a "mama" necklace, perhaps?) or a health nut (we have a box of nutritious snacks), a practical gal (a pre-packed hospital bag could be the ticket) or a skincare fiend (a gift set with great products), you'll find perfect picks here.

Baby Boldly The ultimate gift for a mom-to-be, Baby Boldly takes all the guesswork out of packing for the hospital. The Happy Medium Birth Bag includes over 19 birth stay essentials, including grippy socks, toothbrush and toothpaste, a phone charger, nipple balm, and more. They've thought of everything. And it's all packed in your choice of four bag styles, including floral, gray, teal and black.

Boppy Sometimes pregnant women need a little help getting comfy. It's hard to sleep with that big bump! Hence, the popularity of body pillows like this gem from Poppy Total Body. The contours of this pillow provide plenty of support, making it easy to snuggle in and get comfortable. Bonus: It includes a washable cover.

Amazon It's classic pregnancy advice: slather belly butter on your growing bod to prevent stretch marks. A quality lotion is a pregnancy staple, and Burt's Bees Mama Bee Belly Butter is packed with top-notch ingredients like shea and jojoba butters. It's a needed and affordable gift. Bonus: There's no pesky fragrance to irritate sensitive noses.

Mint & Lily Mint & Lily's "mama" piece is a perennial favorite, and it's not hard to see why. The simple gold 18-inch necklace is a sweet way to celebrate her journey to motherhood. Made of 18K gold, this is a classic staple your expectant mama can wear everyday.

Harry & David Why deal with crowded restaurants when Harry & David's Mother's Day Brunch Gift has everything a mom-to-be could want? This delightful package will show up at her door packed full of salami, gouda, heart-shaped crackers, roasted almonds, cashews, tea cookies, baklava, Belgian waffles, and fig preserves. No brunch is complete without a special beverage, and this one includes pregnancy-safe sparkling grape juice.

Avery Authors Beth Newell and Jackie Ann Ruiz dish out the info that expectant moms need in this clever, illustrated read. Stressing that there's no "right" way to do things, all the pertinent topics are included here, from stretch pants to "lightning crotch" to epidurals. This is one gift that she'll definitely find useful.

Skims Just because she's pregnant doesn't mean she can't enjoy sexy Kardashian-backed brand Skims! The company's cotton sleepwear is a comfy gift for an expectant mama. Available in sizes ranging from XS to 4X, the Cotton Sleep Bundle includes the Cotton Rib Tank and the Cotton Rib Boxer. The fabric contains 5% Spandex, so it can accommodate various stages of belly, for pregnancy and beyond.

Sunday Riley Sunday Riley has curated a collection of their popular skincare just for pregnant women. No guesswork here, just awesome, safe products for her to try out. There are six great items -- worth $103 -- including a reusable beauty bag and customer favorites Good Genes (a lactic acid treatment) and Juno (an antioxidant and superfood face oil).

Barefoot Dreams Cult favorite loungewear brand Barefoot Dreams makes this dreamy robe that's perfect for gifting. Your favorite mama-to-be can pack it up for the hospital, toss it on for late-night feedings, or snuggle up on the couch. The unisex CozyChic style is available in black, ivory and silver ice.

Agni If you've ever been pregnant, you know that snacks are so necessary. The hunger is like no other! Health food company Agni has created products that are nutritious and delicious, and they're made for pregnant people. The Pregnancy Box includes cookies, teas and seasonings crafted with nutrients like folate, omega 3, iron, and potassium.

Bernardo Bernardo's sterling-lined Davida slippers are the perfect pair. They're cushy and cute, plus the water-resistant finish and sturdy sole let her step outside if need be. Super easy to slip into, and versatile enough to go with anything, these stylish mules will keep her comfy no matter the weather. Available in black, storm (gray/blue) and blush.

Hatch Choose from size small, medium or large and Hatch packs up a perfect box of essentials to bring to the hospital. A pair of comfy full-coverage organic undies, an organic bamboo nightgown that's nursing-friendly, an organic bamboo robe, and a pair of cozy socks. Everything is in coordinating black and gray.