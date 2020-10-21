Deal Savings Price











Show more (3 items)

Holiday Gift Guide 2020

If you missed picking up a great deal on a TV during Amazon Prime Day 2020, Best Buy has you covered. The electronics retailer is currently offering discounts on plenty of TV models that might seem familiar to Prime Day shoppers -- including savings on Amazon Fire TV Edition televisions from Toshiba and Insignia. Best Buy also has sale prices on Samsung sets and is continuing to discount one of our favorite TVs from Sony too.

Notable Best Buy TV discounts are below. As always, prices and inventory may change without notice, but were accurate at time of publication.

Read more: Prime Day price cuts return to Best Buy: $19 Echo Dot, $45 Echo Show 5, $130 Fire TV Recast and more

Toshiba First up is this Fire TV Edition from Insignia, model NS-32DF310NA19. We don't like Amazon's Fire TV as much as Roku because Fire TV menus push Amazon content too much and are more confusing in general compared to the simplicity of Roku TV. But this model does have built-in Alexa, pairs well with an Echo Dot (pictured) and its price is $20 cheaper than the equivalent Roku at Amazon.

Best Buy Take everything about that 32-inch model above and expand it to 55 inches. The main reason to consider this set is if you love Alexa voice control -- otherwise consider the TCL Roku equivalent, which costs the same right now. In both cases we expect better deals on 50- and 55-inch TVs to happen closer to Black Friday.

Sarah Tew/CNET The first TV on this list that we have reviewed, the 65-inch XBR-X900H is at its lowest price ever, down from its original list price of $1,600 and now just $100 more than the competing TCL 6-Series. This excellent Sony delivers the Android TV operating system as well as superb image quality and the kind of next-generation connectivity that outdoes the Roku and other like-priced sets -- just in time for the new Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. Sure it's a big step up in price from the two above, but the savings is also big. Read our Sony XBR-65X900H review.

Best Buy Samsung has a few relatively expensive "Lifestyle" TVs on sale at Best Buy, including Serif, Sero and Terrace, but this one makes the most practical sense to us. The Frame is designed to mimic a picture on the wall, complete with a built-in art store and the ability to sense motion in the room to display art when you enter. Even on sale it's a lot more expensive than typical 65-inch TVs -- and it won't perform as well as the Sony above, for example -- but the artist in you might have other priorities.

Best Buy If you prefer your Fire TV super-sized, this model is worth a look. As noted by CNET's Cheapskate, this price is as low as we expect any 70-inch TV to get, aside from a (virtual) doorbuster or two during Black Friday perhaps, and this Insignia shares the Alexa-powered goodness of its smaller siblings above. Meanwhile if you prefer Roku TV, Walmart has a 70-inch Element TV for the same price. We haven't reviewed either one but expect the two TVs to perform about the same, e.g. "good enough." Note that Amazon is selling this TV for the same price but the delivery window isn't relatively broad.

Best Buy This thing is huge and the savings is almost as big. If you're looking for a truly massive TV picture it's difficult, if not impossible, to find something this big in this price range (that's not a projector). Yes it's a Samsung, but this RU8000 series is not nearly as tricked-out as the company's QLED models, which will likely have better picture quality. It's also not exactly new, having first gone on sale in March 2019. Still, it's an 82-inch Samsung TV for $1,400 -- nuff said.

Toshiba This is the cheapest 43-inch TV in the sale with Amazon's Fire TV system and just like the others its biggest feature is built-in Alexa, available by talking into the remote control -- and just like the others we'd recommend the Roku version instead for around the same price. Both are 1080p resolution TVs, not 4K, but at this size it's tough to appreciate any difference. Note that we reviewed an earlier version of the TV linked below, but we expect this one to be basically identical.