Best Black Friday wireless speaker discounts for 2019: $200 Polk soundbar, $110 off Ultimate Ears (updated)

Holiday Gift Guide 2019

So. You've eaten your weight in turkey. What better way to spend the Thanksgiving holiday than retiring to the living room with your wireless speaker and working through those meat sweats with some tunes! Black Friday is the perfect time to pick up a deal on those wireless speakers you've been eyeing up, including the latest audio gadgets from Amazon, Best Buy, Google and more, so get them before the sale is over.

After Bluetooth or Wi-Fi? Want voice control from Alexa or Google Assistant? Or maybe you just want something to make Spotify or Apple Music sound better -- there's a new wireless speaker that can handle it. And from the cute-as-a-button JBL Clip 3 at $30 to the all-singing, all-dancing Polk Command Bar at $200, now is the time to chase after the best savings and deals. Here's our running list, which we'll update regularly through the week.

Deals available now

Sarah Tew/CNET One of our favorite "smart" soundbars -- that is, one that has a built-in voice assistant -- is now also the cheapest. With Amazon Alexa, plenty of connections and a wireless subwoofer to boot, this is going to be a tough deal to beat. Read our Polk Command Bar review.

The Ultimate Ears Boom 2 LE -- which comes in a limited-edition black skin -- supports voice commands via Siri or Google Assistant. Read our UE Boom 2 review.





Tyler Lizenby/CNET The JBL Charge 4 is a fully waterproof Bluetooth speaker that offers improved sound, battery life and USB-C connectivity. While we haven't reviewed the JBL Charge 4, it currently has a 4.5-star rating on Amazon. Read our JBL Charge 4 preview.

Sarah Tew/CNET David Carnoy called the Clip 3 "a better-sounding version of one of our favorite micro Bluetooth speakers." On sale, it's less than half price. Read the JBL Clip 3 review.

The Google Home Mini may have been replaced by the Nest Mini but it's still a great smart speaker. At $19, you can get two-and-a-half of them for the price of one Nest Mini. Read our Google Home Mini review.

Sarah Tew/CNET If you want a choice of voice assistants as well as room-filling sound, the Sonos Beam is the soundbar to get. With Sonos and Airplay 2 support, it is also one of the best multiroom speakers. Read our Sonos Beam review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Bose's SoundTouch 100 is one of the company's best Wi-Fi speakers, and if you have other SoundTouch models, why not bolster your system with another? Read our Bose SoundTouch 10 review.

