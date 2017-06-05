Macs, iPhones, Siri getting new AI brain power

Screenshot by Stephen Shankland/CNET

Your Apple hardware is about to get a notch smarter as the company builds new artificial intelligence abilities into Macs and iPhones -- and lets other programmers tap into that power.

AI technology will mean Siri better understands what you want and speaks to with a computer voice Apple says sounds natural, Craig Federighi, the Apple senior vice president in charge of Mac and iPhone software, announced the AI technology at the company's annual WWDC event for developers in San Jose, California. And on Macs, it'll monitor your web browsing behavior to block advertising companies from tracking some of your online behavior.

And that's not all. A new interface will let third-party programmers tap into Apple AI abilities including speech recognition and image processing. And iPhones will better accommodate AI technology prepared ahead of time on massive data centers before being brought to phones and PCs.

"We want to make powerful machine learning easy to use in your apps," Federighi said. He shied away from the term "AI," though, preferring instead the more specific terms "machine learning" and "deep learning."

AI is making computing devices dramatically more useful, for example by recognizing your friends' faces in photos or letting you dictate text messages. AI powerhouses like Google and Facebook use massive data centers to teach AI systems what to do, but the resulting AI smarts then can be squeezed into phones.

AI is a hype-heavy term these days, but there's real technology behind the buzzword. Traditional programming is very rigid -- under this circumstance do that. The machine learning behind AI, though, is trained just by feeding a lot of raw data into a massive "neural network" of machines and telling the computer when it gets the right answer when processing that data. You don't have to worry about encoding all the details about what exactly a kitten looks like, you just have to have a lot of photos of kittens to train the system.

Apple already uses machine learning for a number of tasks, including rejection of stray palm swipes, grouping photos into events called memories, and extending phone battery life by betting understanding what you're doing.

Apple has used a human to record Siri's voice, but AI is bringing a new sound with a computer-generated male or female voice. Federighi demonstrated how the voice used different inflections when repeating the word "sunny" three times in a row in a weather report. And the male Siri voice offered a little pun: "I want machine learning, especially since i'm a machine, learning."

This is a developing story. Follow our WWDC live blog for real-time coverage.