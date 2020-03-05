CNET también está disponible en español.

Apple reportedly warns stores about replacement iPhone shortage

The coronavirus outbreak is impacting its global supply chain, according to Bloomberg.

Apple could struggle to replace badly damaged iPhones for a few weeks.

 Angela Lang/CNET

Try not to break your iPhone, Apple might not be able to offer a replacement for a few weeks. Its retail employees were warned that replacements for badly damaged devices will be in short supply, Bloomberg reported Tuesday, in sign of the global coronavirus outbreak's impact on its supply chain.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

This story will be updated shortly.