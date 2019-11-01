Night photos from the iPhone 11 Pro and Pixel 4

CNET también está disponible en español.
Don't show this again
Here's an image taken with night mode on the iPhone 11 Pro.
Compare it to the same shot taken on the Pixel 4 with Night Sight.
A shot at dusk on the iPhone.
The same image on the Pixel 4.
Take a look at the sky in this image from the iPhone.
Compare it to the sky on the Pixel 4's photo.
The iPhone does a good job of illuminating this dark scene.
So does the Pixel.
The iPhone has slightly warmer tones than the Pixel.
But the Pixel does a better job with the bright light source in the photo.
Taken with a 3-minute, 30-second exposure on a tripod.