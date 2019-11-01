CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

  • shotwell-iphone
  • shotwell-pixel
  • chairs-iphone
  • chairs-pixel
  • bluesky-iphone
  • bluesky-pixel
  • house-iphone
  • house-pixel
  • lights-iphone
  • lights-pixel
  • astrophotography-pixel

iPhone 11 Pro

Here's an image taken with night mode on the iPhone 11 Pro.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lexy Savvides/CNET
1
of 11

Pixel 4

Compare it to the same shot taken on the Pixel 4 with Night Sight.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lexy Savvides/CNET
2
of 11

iPhone 11 Pro

A shot at dusk on the iPhone.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lexy Savvides/CNET
3
of 11

Pixel 4

The same image on the Pixel 4.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lexy Savvides/CNET
4
of 11

iPhone 11 Pro sky shot

Take a look at the sky in this image from the iPhone.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lexy Savvides/CNET
5
of 11

Pixel 4 sky shot

Compare it to the sky on the Pixel 4's photo.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lexy Savvides/CNET
6
of 11

iPhone 11 Pro house photo

The iPhone does a good job of illuminating this dark scene.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lexy Savvides/CNET
7
of 11

Pixel 4 house photo

So does the Pixel.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lexy Savvides/CNET
8
of 11

iPhone 11 Pro lights

The iPhone has slightly warmer tones than the Pixel.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lexy Savvides/CNET
9
of 11

Pixel 4 lights

But the Pixel does a better job with the bright light source in the photo.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lexy Savvides/CNET
10
of 11

Astrophotography on the Pixel 4

Taken with a 3-minute, 30-second exposure on a tripod.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Lexy Savvides/CNET
11
of 11
Now Reading

Night photos from the iPhone 11 Pro and Pixel 4

Up Next

The must-see gadgets from Mobile World Congress 2015

Latest Stories

Apple TV Plus one-year free trial cuts off the moment you cancel

Apple TV Plus one-year free trial cuts off the moment you cancel

by
Win big with our 2019 Halloween costume contest*

Win big with our 2019 Halloween costume contest*

by
3 ways Amazon Echo can find your phone

3 ways Amazon Echo can find your phone

by
How to start watching Apple TV Plus

How to start watching Apple TV Plus

by
Can't decide between a laptop and a tablet? Your answer is here

Can't decide between a laptop and a tablet? Your answer is here

by