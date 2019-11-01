Apple wants iPhone components and more excluded from tariffs, report says

Angela Lang/CNET

Apple has reportedly asked that President Donald Trump's tariffs, which went into effect Sept. 1, be waived for Apple Watch, iPhone and other products or parts that are imported from China. According to a Friday report from Bloomberg, Apple filed requests on Thursday for 11 products or parts to be excluded from 15% duties. In the case of tariffs, a duty is a kind of indirect tax that's imposed by the government on special commodities, goods and more that are imported or exported.

The tech giant is also reportedly looking to avoid tariffs on other products, like the HomePod; the Beats Pill Plus wireless speaker; AirPods and Beats wireless earbuds; the iPhone smart battery case; charging cases for AirPods and the PowerBeats; the storage components for the Mac Pro; and the batteries for the iPhone and MacBook, Bloomberg reported.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. The company previously sought asylum from the tariffs for its new $6,000 Mac Pro in July, but Trump responded on social media that Apple should make its products in the US. The AirPods and the Apple Watch devices were the next electronics to come into question under the tariffs.

The effect of tariffs on Apple's prices has been up in the air. In June, the company said tariffs against China would hurt Apple's economic competitiveness and reduce the amount of money it contributes to the US economy.