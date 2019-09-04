CNET también está disponible en español.

Apple might launch a low-cost iPhone SE successor in spring 2020

The 4.7-inch iPhone is a response to its sales decline, according to Nikkei.

img-0428

Apple might revive the iPhone SE next spring. 

 César Salza / CNET

Apple will unveil its iPhone 11 lineup for 2019 next Tuesday, but we might have a glimpse at its 2020 plans. The Cupertino, California company plans to add a cheaper iPhone -- its first since 2016's $399 iPhone SE -- to its lineup next spring to win customers back from competitors like Huawei. Nikkei reported Wednesday. 

The name and price have yet to be decided yet, but the size will be comparable to the 4.7-inch iPhone 8 from 2017, it'll share most components with this year's iPhones and use a cheaper LCD display to keep the cost low, according to the Japanese paper.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Apple iPhone XS

Apple

