Apple kills the last iPhones with headphone jacks -- nixes free adapters too

As far as Apple is concerned, the headphone jack is extinct.

Apple announced the iPhone XS, XS Max and XR at its Sept. 12 event. With the new iPhones coming in, Apple has stopped selling the iPhone 6/6 Plus, iPhone 6S/6S Plus and iPhone SE -- meaning that the last iPhones to come with a headphone jack are gone.

To rub salt in our wounds, Apple won't even ship the Lightning to 3.5mm audio jack dongle with its new 2018 iPhones, like it did with iPhones in previous years. Instead, you can buy the dongle separately for $9.

Apple did away with the headphone jack starting with the iPhone 7 in 2016, so Apple has moved on from the headphone jack long ago. Still, the news may be upsetting to people who have to choose between buying an iPhone and using their wired headphones.

