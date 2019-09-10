Apple iPhone XR and iPhone 8 survive in the new iPhone 11 lineup

While Apple on Tuesday trumpeted its newest iPhones, some of its older models will still be available for sale and at cheaper prices.
The company said the iPhone XR, the cheapest version of last year's lineup at $750, will now be available starting at $600.
The iPhone 8, which came out two years ago, will sell starting at $450. It had been available for $600. The larger 8 Plus will also remain and cost $550, down from $700.
These older devices will help make up the bottom tier of Apple's phone lineup, which will now include the new $700 iPhone 11, $1,000 iPhone 11 Pro and $1,100 iPhone 11 Pro Max, which were all unveiled at a splashy Apple press event at its headquarters Tuesday.
