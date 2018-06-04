Apple's iOS 12 photo search suggestions simplifies sharing at WWDC 2018

James Martin/CNET

At WWDC 2018, Apple announced a new photo find feature to take the work out of surfacing all the great shots you want to share.

"This year we're making Photos even better, and it starts with search," said Craig Federighi, Apple's senior vice president of software engineering. "In iOS 12, search now starts working for you even before you start typing with search suggestions. It will highlight things for you like key moments and people who are important to you."

From within the app, you'll be able to search for concerts, sporting events or multiple search terms like surfing and vacation. You'll also be able to search more broadly for things such as museums or business names.

There will also be a new tab labeled For You. There you will find "On this day" photos, highlighting your shots from past years. It will highlight shared albums, too, and will even package related photos together to streamline group album creation.

When these group albums are shared, they are sent out in full resolution from your iCloud photo library. When your friends or family view the shared album, their phone will automatically search for photos from the same events and suggest sharing them to the album.

