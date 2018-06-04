Here are the biggest iOS 12 features Apple announced at WWDC 2018

The WWDC has unveiled iOS12, bringing updates to apps, augmented reality, animoji, facetime (in groups!), photos, and "do not disturb" mode. Coming soon, this software defines the iPhones for 2018, while also updating current iPhones and iPads.
iOS12 introduces four new animojis: the ghost, kuala, tiger, and T-Rex. The new and existing animojis now have tongue detection, meaning a lot of people are going to be sticking their tongues out at their iPhones.
There's now a 'For you' tab that suggests memories to revisit, photos to share with key people, and applying loops to certain photos. It's a customized way to share photos, making it easier to find and share pictures.