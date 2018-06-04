Here are the biggest iOS 12 features Apple announced at WWDC 2018

Esto también se puede leer en español.

iOS 12

The WWDC has unveiled iOS12, bringing updates to apps, augmented reality, animoji, facetime (in groups!), photos, and "do not disturb" mode. Coming soon, this software defines the iPhones for 2018, while also updating current iPhones and iPads. 

iOS 12

Apple's senior VP of software engineering Craig Federighi discusses the new iPhone update: iOS12.

iOS 12

The new software is focused on improving the performance older devices, like the iPhone 6 Plus. 

iOS 12

iOS 12 will come to the all iPhones and tablets from 2013 to the present, just like iOS11. 

memoji

With updates to animoji, iOS12 also brings in memoji: a more personalized animoji that you can create to look like you with your devices front-facing 3D camera. 

new-animoji

iOS12 introduces four new animojis: the ghost, kuala, tiger, and T-Rex. The new and existing animojis now have tongue detection, meaning a lot of people are going to be sticking their tongues out at their iPhones. 

screen-shot-2018-06-04-at-10-53-43-am

Or, if you want, you can make multiple memojis that don't look like you, for your many personalities. 

screen-shot-2018-06-04-at-10-54-08-am

The process for personalizing your memoji is meant to be simple, with many options to choose from. You can edit details like freckles and tinted eyeglasses.

facetume

iOS12 has finally brought group facetime! iOS users can add up to 32 people to one facetime call, or start a facetime with members of an existing group chat in iMessage.  

factime

While one person is speaking, their icon on the call enlarges, moving the focus to their face. 

screen-shot-2018-06-04-at-11-02-51-am

You can even facetime using your preferred animoji, or your individualized memoji. 

personali-reminder

Siri shortcuts can provide information and services that it assumes you may need throughout your day. It can identify repeated or upcoming events on your schedule and offer actions to help. 

iOS 12

Augmented reality is a major highlight of iOS12. 

iOS 12

People on different devices can interact and experience the same AR in real time. 

iOS 12

iOS 12

iOS12 brought a measuring app that uses your iPhone camera to measure real-life objects. 

iOS 12

iOS 12

iOS 12

iOS 12

iOS 12

iOS 12

IOS12

iOS 12

iOS 12

iOS 12

iOS 12

iOS 12

iOS 12

sharing-photos

Searching for photos is made easier with iOS12. The update lets you search for terms, people, and scenes.  

dont-distrub

app-time

updates

The news, stocks, voice memos, and books apps are all getting refreshed. 

ohoto

There's now a 'For you' tab that suggests memories to revisit, photos to share with key people, and applying loops to certain photos. It's a customized way to share photos, making it easier to find and share pictures.

iOS 12

iOS12 brings new features while also promising faster performance. The central processing unit (CPU) now works faster than the iOS11. 

iOS 12

The CPU is up to two times speedier in share sheet display and app launch under load. 

iOS 12

iOS 12

iOS 12

screen-shot-2018-06-04-at-10-49-29-am

reminder

