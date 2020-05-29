Apple Arcade updates Atone: Heart of the Elder Tree and two other games

Apple

On Thursday, Apple Arcade, Apple's $4.99-a-month gaming service, launched updates for three games in the App Store. The gaming service has been updating a few games every week in tandem with releasing new titles for its growing catalog of over 120 games that you can play on the iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch and Apple TV. It's also started rolling out for Mac.

With many people sheltering in place amid the coronavirus outbreak pandemic, playing a video game can be a welcome distraction and a way to pass the time. Here are more details on the updated games.

Atone: Heart of the Elder Tree

Developer: Wildboy Studios

Apple/ Screenshot by Shelby Brown/ CNET

Atone: Heart of the Elder Tree is a game with multiple endings based around Norse mythology. The update added a new arena game mode and two new arena exclusive battles.

Murder Mystery Machine

Developer: Blazing Griffin

Apple/ Screenshot by Shelby Brown/ CNET

The Law and Order-style interactive detective game added a new episode and more puzzles for players to solve.

Stellar Commanders

Developer: Blindflug

Apple/ Screenshot by Shelby Brown/ CNET

Stellar Commanders, the multiplayer space strategy game, added a local multiplayer mode for quick play with friends.There's also a new planet for players to fight for control over and league ranks. The updates introduce a whole new level of competition into the game.