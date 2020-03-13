Apple Arcade launches big updates to 8 popular games

Apple/ Screenshot by Shelby Brown/ CNET

On Friday, Apple Arcade launched slew of updates for several games in the $4.99-a-month gaming service, which are now available to play. Apple Arcade has over 100 games available to play now on the platform, which debuted last September. You can play it on the iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch and Apple TV. It's also started rolling out for Mac.

Here are all of the games that got updates this week.

Agent Intercept

Developer: PikPok

Screenshot/ PikPok Games Twitter

Agent Intercept has a new story-based mission called "Belly of the Beast." Stop an enemy airplane from taking off by piloting speedboats and race cars.

Charrua Soccer

Developer: Batovi

Apple

In honor of St. Patrick's day, you can play a match against the Leprechaun Boys or Girls. Win and unlock the St. Patrick's Cup to compete with a goblin team.

Down in Bermuda

Developer: Yak & Co.

Apple

Down in Bermuda added rainy Shipwreck island for players to explore. Venture into sunken ships, duel a giant kraken and meet pirates and mer-creatures.

Hexaflip

Developer: Rogue Games

Apple Arcade

Hexaflip now has 36 bonus levels and you can unlock new player skins when you collect golden orbs in the new levels.

Red Reign

Developer: Ninja Kiwi

Screenshot/ Ninja Kiwi Games Twitter

Red Reign is adding a new playable army called the Undead, which features warriors from past battles risen again. The army includes 10 troops, each with their own special skillsets.

Super Impossible Road

Developer: Rogue Games

Apple

Super Impossible Road now includes New Kovia, a new racetrack location set to a backdrop of asteroids.

The Mosaic

Developer: Raw Fury

Apple/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET

The Mosaic game updated to include special content that improves the player's in-game quality of life, along with more colorful and "inspirational music experiences."

Ultimate Rivals: The Rink

Developer: Bit Fry Studios

Apple/ Screenshot by Shelby Brown/ CNET

The game now includes three members of the 2019 World Cup-winning US Women's national soccer team -- Forward Tobin Heath, midfielder Julie Ertz and defender Becky Sauerbrunn.

