Android 10 reportedly rolling out to Pixel phones on Sept. 3

The release of the next generation of Android may be at hand. Google is expected to release Android 10 on Tuesday, according to a carrier support page spotted by 9to5Google.

The new operating system is scheduled to roll out to all Pixel phones, according to a page posted by Canadian carrier Rogers, 9to5Google reported. The Rogers support page listed Sept. 3 as the launch date of "Q OS" for the Google Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel 3, Pixel 3, Pixel 3a, and Pixel 3a XL.

The mention of update has since been removed from the support page, but a support page at Canadian carrier Telus also lists Tuesday as the release of "Android Q."

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Google released the first preview version of the software in March and demoed more features at its annual I/O developer conference in May.

The company announced in August that the next generation of its mobile operating system -- previously called Android Q -- known be known as Android 10. No date was given at the time for when the new software would be made available.

One of Google's key selling points for Android 10 is a new approach to keeping personal information private. The new privacy features come in the form of more granular location controls and a dedicated privacy section in the settings app.