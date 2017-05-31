Motorola fans can look forward to a new phone coming very soon. Lenovo (Motorola's current parent company) declared on its Canadian Twitter account that it will announce the next "bold" phone tomorrow, on June 1. It isn't clear if that promise extends to the US and other regions, or is a Canada-only thing for now.

Guess what?! We’re announcing the next bold phone from Motorola on June 1st. pic.twitter.com/SCyEkNtPza — Motorola Canada (@Moto_CAN) May 30, 2017

The actual phone itself is still a mystery, too. The company didn't give many hints besides calling the phone "bold" and including a strange GIF of a woman with an interesting hairdo.

It's possible that tomorrow could bring the announcement of the next wave of Moto Z phones. It's been about a year since the Moto Z, the first phone to use magnetic modular accessories called Moto Mods. The Moto Z was followed by the Moto Z Force and Moto Z Play.

Rumors about the Moto Z2 have been floating around after an alleged logo leaked in April. The announcement tomorrow may involve the Moto Z2 Force or the Moto Z2 Play since both have also been the subject of speculation in the past few months.

Modular parts might pick up steam in the phone world, after both Google and LG pulled out of the effort to make them cool. Android founder Andy Rubin's new Essential Phone promises to future-proof with mods, releasing new mods every quarter. And Motorola parent Lenovo has also pledged to release at least 12 new Moto Mods per year. A new batch of modular Motorola phones may help keep the trend alive.

Motorola declined to comment further.