iPhone 14 Apple Event: Watch our Live Updates Tomorrow

Welcome to CNET's coverage of Apple's big iPhone event, scheduled to start Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET. We'll be covering the event live from the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California, where Apple's expected to announce its next big device, the iPhone 14, alongside new Apple Watches and potentially upgraded AirPods.

We'll be covering all the breaking news as well as offering in-depth analysis and perspective you can only get here. Follow along with us live.

iPhone, Apple Watch and iOS 16 could all get updates

Over the past couple of years, Apple's biggest holiday season revenue and profits have relied on the popularity of its iPhones, including 2021's iPhone 13 and 2020's iPhone 12. Apple CEO Tim Cook has previously cited the advanced cameras, long battery life and well-regarded software as reasons people choose iPhones. Much of the iPhone's technology has seeped into the rest of its business as well, with related products such as the Apple Watch, AirPods earbuds and iPad tablet becoming multibillion dollar businesses unto themselves.

The most dramatic change for the new iPhones, aside from better cameras that Apple always tends to offer, is said to be the capability to make calls and send texts in emergencies when there's no cell coverage. This is something that was also rumored last year, but this time it seems the technology may actually be announced. Generally, though, they're expected to still rely on 5G for day-to-day connectivity.

The iPhone 14 will also include Apple's updated iOS 16 software, a free update being released alongside the new devices. The new software, which will also run on iPhones made in the past several years, will offer editing and unsending of iMessage communications, new lock screen "widget" apps and extra security features such as Safety Check and Lockdown Mode.

Apple meanwhile is also expected to announce upgrades for its Apple Watch Series 8, which could include temperature monitoring. Apple is also rumored to be planning a more rugged version as well, for extreme sports enthusiasts.

There's always the possibility Apple could announce its long-rumored "Reality" headset, or even its longer-rumored Apple Car. But don't hold your breath.