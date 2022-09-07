Live: Apple Event Live Blog Apple Event: How to Watch Best Features in iOS 16 Oura Ring 3 Review Galaxy Z Fold 4 Review Best Day to Book Flights Beats Flex Earbuds for $35 Selling Your Old iPhone
New Apple Watch Brings 36 Hours of Battery Life With Low-Power Mode

The news comes during Apple's Sept. 7 event.

Apple Watch showing low-power mode
Apple on Wednesday announced a low-power mode on Apple Watch Series 4 on, running WatchOS 9. The feature gives you up to 36 hours of battery life on a full charge.

Low-power mode still maintains core features like activity tracking and fault detection, Apple said during its Sept. 7 event, while temporarily disabling other features like always-on display and auto-workout detection.

