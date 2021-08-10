Senate passes $1T infrastructure package Lamborghini's hybrid Countach US military mandates COVID vaccine Climate change report: Code red Marvel's What If…? review 4th stimulus payment update
Galaxy Z Flip vs. Galaxy Fold: How do Samsung's first foldable phones compare

Before we see the rumored Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3​ for August's Unpacked event, how do Samsung's original foldable phones measure up.

samsung-event-seq-00-08-40-06-still002.png

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, shown above, was revealed a year after the company's first foldable phone, the Galaxy Fold. 

 Angela Lang/CNET

Samsung unveiled its original foldable phone in 2019 with the Galaxy Fold, and a year later came the Galaxy Z Flip. Since then, Samsung's foldable smartphones saw boosted features with the Galaxy Z Flip 5G and Galaxy Z Fold 2. Although rumors say that another upgrade could be coming to Samsung's foldable phone lines with the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 for the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event Aug. 11, you may be newly interested in seeing how the company's original foldable phones compared.

Both the Fold and the Z Flip use Samsung's Infinity Flex Display, which the company developed to enable its handsets to fold hundreds of thousands of times without breaking. Samsung says both the Fold and the Z Flip can fold 200,000 times without breaking (i.e. the number of times a person would open and close their phone over five years of use), but when CNET tested this claim in 2019, the Galaxy Fold lasted about 120,000 folds. Unlike the Galaxy Fold, which has a 7.3-inch screen and opens and closes like a book, the Z Flip has a clamshell design. It also has a 6.7-inch display and dual 12-megapixel rear cameras. It costs $1,380 in the US and £1,300 in the UK.

You can check out more on how these two phone's compare in the spec chart below.

Galaxy Z Flip vs. Galaxy Fold


 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Samsung Galaxy Fold
Display size, resolution Internal: 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED; 2,636x1,080 pixels / External: 1.1-inch Super AMOLED; 300x112 pixels Internal: 7.3-inch Dynamic AMOLED; 2,152x1,536 pixels / External: 4.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED; 1,680x720 pixels
Pixel density 425 ppi (internal) / 303 ppi (external) 362 ppi (internal)
Dimensions (Inches) Folded: 2.99 x 3.44 x 0.62 ~ 0.68 in / Unfolded: 2.99 x 6.59 x 0.27 ~0.28 in Folded: 6.3 x 2.5 x 0.6 in / Unfolded: 6.3 x 4.6 x 0.3 in
Dimensions (Millimeters) Folded: 73.6 x 87.4 x 15.4 ~17.3 mm / Unfolded: 73.6 x 167.3 x 6.9 ~ 7.2 mm Folded: 62.8 x 161 x 15.7mm ~ 17.1mm / Unfolded: 117.9 x 161 x 6.9mm ~ 7.6mm
Weight (Ounces, Grams) 6.46 oz; 183g 9.7 oz; 276g
Mobile software Android 10 Android 9.0 with Samsung One UI
Camera 12-megapixel (wide-angle), 12-megapixel (ultra wide-angle) 12-megapixel (wide-angle), 16-megapixel (ultra wide-angle), 12-megapixel (telephoto)
Front-facing camera 10-megapixel Two 10-megapixel, 8-megapixel 3D depth
Video capture 4K (HDR 10 Plus) 4K (HDR 10 Plus)
Processor 64-bit octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Storage 256GB 512GB
RAM 8GB 12GB
Expandable storage TBD No
Battery 3,300 mAh 4,380 mAh
Fingerprint sensor Side Power button
Connector USB-C USB-C
Headphone jack No No
Special features Foldable display; wireless PowerShare; wireless charging; fast charging Foldable display, wireless charging, fast charging
Price off-contract (USD) $1,380 $1,980
Price (GBP) £1,300 £2,000
Price (AUD) AU$2,199 AU$2,999

