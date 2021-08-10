Galaxy Z Flip vs. Galaxy Fold: How do Samsung's first foldable phones compare

Samsung unveiled its original foldable phone in 2019 with the Galaxy Fold, and a year later came the Galaxy Z Flip. Since then, Samsung's foldable smartphones saw boosted features with the Galaxy Z Flip 5G and Galaxy Z Fold 2. Although rumors say that another upgrade could be coming to Samsung's foldable phone lines with the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 for the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event Aug. 11, you may be newly interested in seeing how the company's original foldable phones compared.
Both the Fold and the Z Flip use Samsung's Infinity Flex Display, which the company developed to enable its handsets to fold hundreds of thousands of times without breaking. Samsung says both the Fold and the Z Flip can fold 200,000 times without breaking (i.e. the number of times a person would open and close their phone over five years of use), but when CNET tested this claim in 2019, the Galaxy Fold lasted about 120,000 folds. Unlike the Galaxy Fold, which has a 7.3-inch screen and opens and closes like a book, the Z Flip has a clamshell design. It also has a 6.7-inch display and dual 12-megapixel rear cameras. It costs $1,380 in the US and £1,300 in the UK.
You can check out more on how these two phone's compare in the spec chart below. For more foldable phone comparisons, read CNET's Galaxy Z Flip 5G vs. Galaxy Fold vs. Razr vs. Z Flip: Which foldable phone has the best specs? and Microsoft Surface Duo vs. its foldable rivals: Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Razr specs compared.
Galaxy Z Flip vs. Galaxy Fold
|
|Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
|Samsung Galaxy Fold
|Display size, resolution
|Internal: 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED; 2,636x1,080 pixels / External: 1.1-inch Super AMOLED; 300x112 pixels
|Internal: 7.3-inch Dynamic AMOLED; 2,152x1,536 pixels / External: 4.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED; 1,680x720 pixels
|Pixel density
|425 ppi (internal) / 303 ppi (external)
|362 ppi (internal)
|Dimensions (Inches)
|Folded: 2.99 x 3.44 x 0.62 ~ 0.68 in / Unfolded: 2.99 x 6.59 x 0.27 ~0.28 in
|Folded: 6.3 x 2.5 x 0.6 in / Unfolded: 6.3 x 4.6 x 0.3 in
|Dimensions (Millimeters)
|Folded: 73.6 x 87.4 x 15.4 ~17.3 mm / Unfolded: 73.6 x 167.3 x 6.9 ~ 7.2 mm
|Folded: 62.8 x 161 x 15.7mm ~ 17.1mm / Unfolded: 117.9 x 161 x 6.9mm ~ 7.6mm
|Weight (Ounces, Grams)
|6.46 oz; 183g
|9.7 oz; 276g
|Mobile software
|Android 10
|Android 9.0 with Samsung One UI
|Camera
|12-megapixel (wide-angle), 12-megapixel (ultra wide-angle)
|12-megapixel (wide-angle), 16-megapixel (ultra wide-angle), 12-megapixel (telephoto)
|Front-facing camera
|10-megapixel
|Two 10-megapixel, 8-megapixel 3D depth
|Video capture
|4K (HDR 10 Plus)
|4K (HDR 10 Plus)
|Processor
|64-bit octa-core
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|Storage
|256GB
|512GB
|RAM
|8GB
|12GB
|Expandable storage
|TBD
|No
|Battery
|3,300 mAh
|4,380 mAh
|Fingerprint sensor
|Side
|Power button
|Connector
|USB-C
|USB-C
|Headphone jack
|No
|No
|Special features
|Foldable display; wireless PowerShare; wireless charging; fast charging
|Foldable display, wireless charging, fast charging
|Price off-contract (USD)
|$1,380
|$1,980
|Price (GBP)
|£1,300
|£2,000
|Price (AUD)
|AU$2,199
|AU$2,999
