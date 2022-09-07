Live: Apple Event Live Blog Apple Event: How to Watch Best Features in iOS 16 Oura Ring 3 Review Galaxy Z Fold 4 Review Best Day to Book Flights Beats Flex Earbuds for $35 Selling Your Old iPhone
Apple Watch SE Update Brings New Features to the Cheaper Watch

The Apple Watch SE is getting a 2022 refresh.

Mike Sorrentino
Apple Watch SE with AirPods Pro
The 2020 edition of the Apple Watch SE.
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product.

Apple's new Apple Watch SE made its debut during Apple's "Far Out" event Wednesday, bringing a new lower-cost Apple Watch to replace the 2020 version.

The Apple Watch SE arrives alongside the new Apple Watch Series 8, including most essential Apple Watch features and functions while paring back on the more advanced sensors included in the higher-end watch.

The new Apple Watch SE will include support for WatchOS 9, supporting the new workout and sleep tracking features that are planned for the upcoming operating system update.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

