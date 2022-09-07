Apple Watch Ultra Preorder: Apple's First Rugged Smartwatch Starts at $799

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product.

Apple has unveiled an all-new Apple Watch line: Apple Watch Ultra. The device is available to preorder starting Sept. 7 and will begin shipping on Sept. 23.

Revealed alongside the Apple Watch Series 8, the new Ultra offers a more rugged Apple Watch experience with several features aimed at elite athletes, hikers and scuba divers. The Ultra offers biggest and brightest Apple Watch display yet with a 49mm titanium case and a flat sapphire front crystal. The device is more durable than ever with MIL-STD-810H-grade certification for altitude, temperature and dust, as well as a higher water-resistance rating up to EN13319 for diving. There's also a new customizable Action button that offers instant access to a range of features to suit your needs.

A headline feature of the Apple Watch Ultra for outdoor types is the increased battery life, now up to 36 hours per charge -- double that of the regular Apple Watch models -- and that can be extended to up to 60 hours with a new low-power setting.

The Apple Watch Ultra starts at $799 (£849, AU$1,299). We'll be sure to keep our eyes peeled for any Apple Watch Ultra deals as they appear.

Best Apple Watch Ultra preorder deals

Apple/Dawnthea Price Lisco/CNET Preorder your Apple Watch Ultra from Apple with prices starting at $799. Devices start shipping on Sept. 23