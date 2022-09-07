Live: Apple Event Live Blog Apple Event: How to Watch Best Features in iOS 16 Oura Ring 3 Review Galaxy Z Fold 4 Review Best Day to Book Flights Beats Flex Earbuds for $35 Selling Your Old iPhone
Apple Watch Ultra Preorder: Apple's First Rugged Smartwatch Starts at $799

With extra sporty features, enhanced battery life, and a durable new design, Apple Watch Ultra is the most rugged model yet.

Adam Oram
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product.

Apple has unveiled an all-new Apple Watch line: Apple Watch Ultra. The device is available to preorder starting Sept. 7 and will begin shipping on Sept. 23. 

Revealed alongside the Apple Watch Series 8, the new Ultra offers a more rugged Apple Watch experience with several features aimed at elite athletes, hikers and scuba divers. The Ultra offers biggest and brightest Apple Watch display yet with a 49mm titanium case and a flat sapphire front crystal. The device is more durable than ever with MIL-STD-810H-grade certification for altitude, temperature and dust, as well as a higher water-resistance rating up to EN13319 for diving. There's also a new customizable Action button that offers instant access to a range of features to suit your needs. 

A headline feature of the Apple Watch Ultra for outdoor types is the increased battery life, now up to 36 hours per charge -- double that of the regular Apple Watch models -- and that can be extended to up to 60 hours with a new low-power setting. 

The Apple Watch Ultra starts at $799 (£849, AU$1,299). We'll be sure to keep our eyes peeled for any Apple Watch Ultra deals as they appear.

Apple Watch Ultra: $799

Preorder at Apple

Preorder your Apple Watch Ultra from Apple with prices starting at $799. Devices start shipping on Sept. 23

$799 at Apple

