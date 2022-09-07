Apple Store Down Ahead of iPhone 14 Reveal

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product.

Apple's Far Out event is almost here, and the first sign is that the Apple Store's website is down. When it comes back online, the company is likely to have the iPhone 14 and Apple Watch 8 in its lineup.

Here's how to watch the big Apple event, which is set to start at 10 a.m. PT Wednesday. You can also follow CNET's Apple live blog for all the news and analysis.

Rumors suggest that an iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are on the cards. We're also expecting an Apple Watch Series 8, which will reportedly look similar to last year's model but offer more health features such as a fever sensor.

A temporary blackout for the online store is a familiar part of the buildup to big Apple launch events. You'll be able to access the store again after the event and likely be able to preorder the new devices soon.

CNET will have complete coverage of today's event, including live reporting and plenty of analysis.

