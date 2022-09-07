Apple Event: How to Watch iPhone 14 Rumors Best Features in iOS 16 Oura Ring 3 Review $100 Off MacBook Air M2 Galaxy Z Fold 4 Review Best Day to Book Flights Refurb Apple Watch Deal
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Tech Mobile

Apple Store Down Ahead of iPhone 14 Reveal

The launch event starts at 10 a.m. PT today.

Richard Trenholm headshot
Richard Trenholm
An Apple logo picked out by bright stars against the backdrop of space.
The Apple Store is down as new iPhones loom.
Apple

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product.

Apple's Far Out event is almost here, and the first sign is that the Apple Store's website is down. When it comes back online, the company is likely to have the iPhone 14 and Apple Watch 8 in its lineup.

Here's how to watch the big Apple event, which is set to start at 10 a.m. PT Wednesday. You can also follow CNET's Apple live blog for all the news and analysis.

Rumors suggest that an iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are on the cards. We're also expecting an Apple Watch Series 8, which will reportedly look similar to last year's model but offer more health features such as a fever sensor.

Get ready for Apple's next event

A temporary blackout for the online store is a familiar part of the buildup to big Apple launch events. You'll be able to access the store again after the event and likely be able to preorder the new devices soon.

CNET will have complete coverage of today's event, including live reporting and plenty of analysis. 

Read more: How to Watch the iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 8 Launch  