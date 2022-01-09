The iPhone at 15: Steve Jobs revealed his greatest product 15 years ago

David Paul Morris/Getty Images

Fifteen years ago today, Steve Jobs in perhaps his most iconic Apple keynote introduced the original iPhone: "An iPod, a phone and internet communicator. An iPod, a phone, are you getting it?"

It was 2007 and Night at the Museum was the No. 1 film in theaters. The week prior, there were funeral and memorial services for President Gerald Ford. Days earlier, in a wildcard playoff game for the NFL, the Indianapolis Colts (who eventually went on to win the Super Bowl) defeated the Kansas City Chiefs. And Nokia was the big name when it came to phones.

"iPhone is a revolutionary and magical product that is literally five years ahead of any other mobile phone," Jobs said during his Jan. 9, 2007 keynote.

As notable as Jobs' introduction was, the iPhone did immediately change the world. But 15 years later, it would be hard to argue that the iPhone wasn't revolutionary. Granted it's not magical, aside from the behind-the-scenes happenings needed to keep the iPhone from crashing while Jobs demonstrated it during the keynote. Whether you are a loyal iPhone owner or have never owned one, the impact the iPhone has made in our daily lives is indisputable.

Sarah Tew/CNET

To celebrate the 15th anniversary of the iPhone's unveiling, here are 15 facts about the iPhone and Apple.