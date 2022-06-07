USB-C Charging Will Be Mandatory on All Phones Sold in Europe By Autumn 2024

What's happening The EU has reached a deal that will make USB-C charging mandatory on all phones and other small- and medium-sized devices by 2024. Why it matters The legislation could force Apple to abandon Lightning ports on iPhones in favor of USB-C -- not just in Europe, but everywhere.

There are few things more frustrating in life than when your phone battery is running low and you don't have access to the charging cable you need. In a bid to reduce hassle for consumers and to curb excess electronic waste, the EU is trying to introduce a common mandatory phone charger that people will be able to use across all their small- and medium-sized devices. And the charging tech they've chosen? It's USB-C.

EU lawmakers reached a deal on Tuesday that will see USB-C become the mandatory universal charger for phones by autumn 2024. Not only will the rule apply to phones, but to tablets, headphones, e-readers, portable speakers, handheld games consoles and digital cameras. At a later date, it will also apply to laptops.

Additionally, the deal stipulates that fast charging speeds must be harmonized, so that people can expect to charge their devices at the same speed regardless of the charger they use. The legislation will also let people to choose whether to buy devices with or without a bundled charger, allowing them to avoid obtaining more unnecessary accessories if they already have a drawer full of USB-C chargers at home.

"European consumers were frustrated long with multiple chargers piling up with every new device," said European Parliament Rapporteur Alex Agius Saliba in a statement. "Now they will be able to use a single charger for all their portable electronics."

Most tech companies already use USB-C chargers for the majority of their small- and medium-sized tech, so they'll be largely unaffected when the rules come into force. But one major exception is Apple, which uses a Lightning connector to charge iPhones, and has also reintroduced MagSafe chargers to its latest generation of MacBooks. The new EU legislation will force Apple to change its charging technology, and if it does so, it's unlikely that this will only affect products sold in Europe.

Apple has put up a fight against the idea of a common phone charger, arguing that the move could stifle innovation and cause more waste if people are forced to abandon their Lightning cables. In spite of this resistance, a report by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo in May suggested that Apple was making preparations for all iPhones to use USB-C charging within one to two years. This could even improve transfer and charging speeds, said Kuo.

Apple didn't respond to a request for comment on the EU's agreement on Monday.

The EU's bid to introduce a universal charger has been a decade in the making and according to internal estimates will save European consumers up to 250 million euros ($267M) per year. The EU also estimates that disposed-of and unused chargers represent about 11,000 tonnes of e-waste annually. It's hoping the new legislation will drastically reduce this figure, helping to make the consumer tech industry more sustainable in the long run, ahead of what it predicts will be an eventual move to universal wireless charging.