Apple Skipping iPad OS 16 Entirely for 16.1, Pushing Release Later This Fall

Apple will skip iPadOS 16 for 16.1 and has pushed the update for later this fall, after the release of iOS 16, the company confirmed to TechCrunch Tuesday.

"This is an especially big year for iPadOS. As its own platform with features specifically designed for iPad, we have the flexibility to deliver iPadOS on its own schedule," said Apple in a statement to TechCrunch. "This Fall, iPadOS will ship after iOS, as version 16.1 in a free software update."

An exact release date for iPad OS 16.1 was not given.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The delay of the next iPad OS update breaks the tandem release schedule the company kept alongside iOS since 2019. Apple didn't explain why it's pushing the release date back, but it could be because developers need extra time to fine-tune software.

Apple will likely announce the iPhone 14 and its next round of iPads next month. Current iPad rumors suggest a new design for the base model that may kick the Lightning port for USB-C. The iPad Pro will probably get a processor upgrade, likely to the company's new M2 chip, the same one found in the latest MacBook Air and MacBook Pro.