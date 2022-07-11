Live: Our Favorite Amazon Prime Day Deals You Can Buy Now

By Max McHone

Amazon

For its first three generations, JBL's Clip micro Bluetooth speaker had a circular design. But for the fourth-gen Clip 4, JBL has moved to a more oval shape, bulked up the speaker slightly and added USB-C charging. It does seem more durable, with a sturdier integrated carabiner clip. Also, it sounds a little better, with more volume, clearer sound and more bass. With an IP67 wate resistance rating, it's not quite fully waterproof (the frequently discounted Clip 3 is), but it's now dust-proof. It's one of the best wireless Bluetooth speakers for its tiny speaker size. Read our JBL Clip 4 review.