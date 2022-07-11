Live: Our Favorite Amazon Prime Day Deals You Can Buy Now

Want to find the best deals, but don't want to spend hours looking for them? Keep your browser locked here for continuous updates over the coming days.
We're less than 24 hours away from the official start of Amazon Prime Day, but that doesn't mean you have to wait around to find deals. Amazon kickstarted Prime Day discounts back in June, and we've been seeing them roll in nonstop since then. Our team of deal-hunting experts is tracking every Prime Day deal that pops up and we'll constantly update this post with new deals as they go live.
Belkin's wireless earbuds boast up to 5 hours of listening time and a total of 24 hours stored in the charging case. The earbuds also feature touch controls and a microphone, making it easy to take calls and ask your voice assistant questions while on the go.
For its first three generations, JBL's Clip micro Bluetooth speaker had a circular design. But for the fourth-gen Clip 4, JBL has moved to a more oval shape, bulked up the speaker slightly and added USB-C charging. It does seem more durable, with a sturdier integrated carabiner clip. Also, it sounds a little better, with more volume, clearer sound and more bass. With an IP67 wate resistance rating, it's not quite fully waterproof (the frequently discounted Clip 3 is), but it's now dust-proof. It's one of the best wireless Bluetooth speakers for its tiny speaker size. Read our JBL Clip 4 review.
This is the second-gen version of Amazon's wireless earbuds and they're back down to an all-time low price. With active noise canceling, long-lasting battery life and more, you'll certainly want to give these a try for just $70.
This versatile 15-inch backpack is now 50% off and is perfect for work, school, college, travel and more. The chevron quilted water-resistant exterior is paired with a tear-resistant interior, and it has a padded pocket for storing tablets.
The Pixel 6 features one of the best cameras on an Android device and it doesn't go on sale very often. We are already seeing some of the options selling out, so you're going to want to act quick if you don't want to miss out on this unlocked phone deal.
If you're looking for a great pair of wireless earbuds that won't break the bank, this discount is one to consider. There are three color options available at the discounted rate right now. These headphones have JBL Pure Bass sound and active noise canceling and will last for up to 40 hours between the earbuds and the power from the case.
Why go out every day to buy coffee when you can grab one of these discounted Keurig coffee makers? It doesn't take up much counter space and right now you can save $20 on the purchase.
You have your choice between three different color Echo Dot models right now, all of which are still in stock and shipping quickly. You can get just the Echo Dot for $20, or add a free smart bulb (which of course you should do). There's also an option to add Amazon's Smart Plug for an extra $5, making the bundle $25.