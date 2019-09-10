Angela Lang/CNET

Apple just announced several new products, including the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro, an Apple Watch Series 5 and an iPad. The new iPhone lineup will go on sale later this week. Alongside the new hardware, Apple also announced when we can expect to see finalized builds of iOS 13 and iPadOS 13.

This is the first time that there are two different versions of iOS. One, iOS 13, is for the iPhone and iPod touch. The other, iPadOS 13, is an iPad specific build with new multitasking features and a desktop-class version of Safari.

Both software updates include a long list of new features, such as an official systemwide dark mode, new privacy features and improved Apple Maps.

Will your device run the new operating system and when can you get it? Glad you asked.

Will your device run iOS 13? (Most likely)



According to Apple, the following devices will run iOS 13 or iPadOS 13:

Devices that will support iOS 13, iPadOS 13 iPhone XS 12.9-inch iPad Pro iPhone XS Max 11-inch iPad Pro iPhone XR 10.5-inch iPad Pro iPhone X 9.7-inch iPad Pro iPhone 8 iPad (6th generation) iPhone 8 Plus iPad (5th generation) iPhone 7 iPad Mini (5th generation) iPhone 7 Plus iPad Mini 4 iPhone 6S iPad Air (3rd generation) iPhone 6S Plus iPad Air 2 iPhone SE

iPod Touch (7th generation)



When can I install iOS 13 or iPadOS 13?

Apple will release iOS 13 on Thursday, Sept 19. iPadOS will be available on Monday, Sept. 30.

Updates are usually pushed out around 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET.



How do I install it?

The update will be pushed out over the air, the same way current software updates are issued. Once it's live, you'll go to Settings > General > Software Update on your iPhone, iPad or iPod touch to download the update.

Make sure you have a strong Wi-Fi connection and your device's battery isn't too low. In fact, it's a good idea to have your device plugged in while it updates.

The update will also be available through iTunes. Connect your iOS device to your computer and open iTunes. Click on the thumbnail of your device, which should open the Summary tab. Click Check for Update and follow the prompts.

