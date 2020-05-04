LG Velvet phone launch: When and how to watch the unveiling

LG

LG is gearing up to launch a new phone and a new brand this Thursday. It's called the LG Velvet and the company says the phone is as smooth and soft as that name suggests. With the launch of the Velvet, LG is effectively ditching its G series after eight generations.

The South Korean electronics giant has revealed nearly everything about the Velvet ahead of its launch, but it hasn't shared information about pricing or international availability yet.

When is the LG launch?

Date: The official launch will be on Thursday, May 7 at 10 a.m. Korean Standard Time (or Wednesday May 6 depending on your time zone).

Time:

6 p.m. PT on Wednesday, May 6

9 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 6

2 a.m UK on Thursday, May 7

How can I watch the launch live?

LG hasn't shared further details about what to expect from the launch, but you can follow along on the company's Facebook account and its YouTube channel.

What do we know about LG announcements so far?

LG has been teasing us with hints about the Velvet phone for weeks, so we have a good idea of what to expect from the phone. In the teaser video above, you can see that the phone comes in a four metallic color options, and with what LG calls a "raindrop" camera array.

The company has also revealed that the triple-camera set-up on the phone's rear includes a 48- 8- and a 5-megapixel shooter. The Velvet also rocks a 6.8-inch curved display and houses a Qualcomm 765 5G chipset instead of the higher-end 865.

Other confirmed features include a 4,300-mAh battery, stereo speakers, and AI-enhanced sound, which LG says can find the ideal audio quality for the content you're listening to. The phone will support LG's Dual Screen -- an accessory the company pushed with its V60 ThinQ 5G -- and stylus accessories, but these will be sold separately.

The Velvet is expected to hit South Korean stores on May 15. As mentioned above, there's no indication of any international launch or release yet.