LG Velvet phone's 'raindrop' camera array teased in trailer

After teasing its Velvet phone through concept images and explaining its naming convention, LG gave us our first close look at the device and its chipset in a trailer over the weekend. It'll use Qualcomm's Snapdragon 5G 765 processor, instead of its higher end 865.

The cameras descend in order by size, with the main lens sitting just above the surface, the other two lenses lying under the glass and the flash below them. The front camera sits dead center, with a small bezel.

LG/Screenshot by Sean Keane/CNET

The color options include black, white, green and a striking purple-orange. It also has a 3.5mm audio jack, unlike Apple's new iPhone SE.

We don't get a launch date or price in the trailer, but CNET sister site ZDNet reported that it's likely to launch next month in South Korea and that it'll be an affordable "mass premium" model. LG didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.