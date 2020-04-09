CNET también está disponible en español.

LG reveals concept for its next flagship phone

Concept images showed its "raindrop" rear camera formation.

The concept's rear cameras are in a "raindrop formation."

 LG

LG on Thursday offered a hint of its future phone, with a few concept images showing its "raindrop" rear camera design and "front-back symmetrical curves"

"Our upcoming smartphone will draw on the rich history of classic LG designs which have always been distinctive at first touch,"  Cha Yong-duk, head of LG's Mobile Communications Design Lab, said in a release. "This handset will be a first-look at the competitive edge we will be bringing to every LG smartphone going forward."

