Apple just announced three new iPhones: the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. All three models will be available to preorder starting Friday, Sept. 13, and will be in stores a week later, on Sept. 20. In the past, ordering an iPhone was an all-night affair. You had to stay up late to order the exact minute the Apple Store went back online, and hope there weren't any issues.

The past few iPhone launches, however, have been relatively smooth. And to make it even easier, Apple has changed the time preorders start -- letting you sleep in a little, instead of having to be up most of the might.

That said, it's still a good idea to preorder your iPhone as soon as possible to ensure you get it on launch day. Here's everything you need to know about ordering the new iPhone this Friday.

iPhone 11 prices

When can I buy them?

Preorders will start on Sept. 13, at 5:01 a.m. PT/8:01 a.m. ET. Orders will arrive the same day as retail availability on Sept. 20.

What colors will iPhone 11 come in?

The iPhone 11 will come in six colors: Black, green, yellow, purple, red and white.

The iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max will come in midnight green, space gray, silver and gold.

What will it cost me?

iPhone 11

64GB: $699/£729

128GB: $749/£779

256GB: $849/£879

Order at: Apple | Apple UK

iPhone 11 Pro

64GB: $999/£1,049

256GB: $1,149/£1,199

512GB: $1,349/£1,399

Order at: Apple | Apple UK

iPhone 11 Pro Max

64GB: $1,099/£1,149

256GB: $1,249/£1,299

512GB: $1,449/£1,499

Order at: Apple | Apple UK

Retailers

Order direct from Apple

You can order your new iPhone through Apple's website and the Apple Store iOS app. I recommend going in before the preorder starts and "favorite" the exact model you plan on ordering; it will speed up the process. Here's a direct link to the Apple UK store.

US Carriers

Visible

Visible will start selling the new iPhones on Sept 20. Orders will get a $200 Mastercard credit you can then use towards the overall cost of your phone, or to spend wherever you'd like.

As more retailers and carriers announce their preorder plans, we'll update this post with the latest information.