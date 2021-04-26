iOS 14.5 makes using the iPhone's Face ID with a mask bearable. But there's a catch

Patrick Holland/CNET

Apple recently held its first event of 2021 where it announced several shiny new products. Outside of a new purple color, the iPhone didn't get much stage time during the Spring Loaded event, but that's okay: With the release of iOS 14.5 on Monday, the iPhone is getting a handful of new features, including new ad-tracking permissions, revamped Siri voices and the ability to unlock your iPhone using Face ID while wearing a face mask.

Unlocking the iPhone with Face ID during the pandemic has been an exercise in frustration, and for good reason. Instead of your iPhone unlocking as soon as the screen lights up, you're instantly asked to enter your PIN code. It slows the entire process down, and is incredibly annoying.

After you install iOS 14.5 (here's how to download it), you'll be able to unlock your iPhone instantly, therefore avoiding having to type in your pin each time you want access, or taking off your mask and putting it on again.

Here's the catch (because there's always a catch): You need an Apple Watch in order for this to work. Apple borrowed the Apple Watch unlock feature for Mac users and brought it to the iPhone. Below I'll walk you through how to the new Face ID unlock feature, and show you how it works.

Screenshots by Jason Cipriani/CNET

Where to find, turn on Unlock with Apple Watch

Once your iPhone is running iOS 14.5 and your Apple Watch has WatchOS 7.4 installed, you can turn on Unlock with Apple Watch with a few taps.

Open the Settings app on your iPhone and then select Face ID & Passcode, enter your PIN when asked. Next, scroll down until you find the section titled Unlock with Apple Watch. The name of your Apple Watch should be listed there. Next to it is a toggle to turn the feature on or off. Slide that switch to the On position and then back out of the Settings app.

Animated image by Jason Cipriani/CNET

How to use the new unlock feature

Going forward, whenever you're wearing a face covering, all you have to do is hold your phone up like you normally would to unlock it with Face ID. You'll feel a haptic tap on your wrist, letting you know your watch was used to unlock your phone.

The alert on your watch is more than just an acknowledgment that your phone was unlocked, though. It includes a button to lock your phone, in case it was unlocked by someone else. It's a security feature to ensure that someone else doesn't pick up your phone and unlock it while wearing a mask. While unlikely that it will happen, it's a reassuring fallback method to keep your data safe.

Unlock with Apple Watch is one of many new features in iOS 14.5. Improvements include plenty of hidden features, along with new privacy features and the ability to create custom app icons.