After announcing new hardware last week, including the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro, Apple is ready to release iOS 13 but iPad users will have to wait a little longer for iPadOS. This is the first time that there have been two different versions of iOS. iOS 13 is for the iPhone and iPod Touch, while iPadOS 13 is an iPad-specific build with new multitasking features and a desktop-class version of Safari.

Both software updates, intended to help make the new iPhone 11 a must-have, include a long list of new features, such as an official systemwide Dark Mode, new privacy features and an improved Apple Maps app. But it'll work with more than just Apple's new iPhones.

Will your device run the new operating system and how can you get it onto your phone? Glad you asked.

Will your device run iOS 13? (Yes, most likely)



According to Apple, the following devices will run iOS 13 or iPadOS 13:

Devices that will support iOS 13, iPadOS 13 iPhone XS 12.9-inch iPad Pro iPhone XS Max 11-inch iPad Pro iPhone XR 10.5-inch iPad Pro iPhone X 9.7-inch iPad Pro iPhone 8 iPad (6th generation) iPhone 8 Plus iPad (5th generation) iPhone 7 iPad Mini (5th generation) iPhone 7 Plus iPad Mini 4 iPhone 6S iPad Air (3rd generation) iPhone 6S Plus iPad Air 2 iPhone SE

iPod Touch (7th generation)



What to do before you install iOS 13

Before you dive right in and update your iPhone, make sure to do some prep work. It's a good idea to go through and delete apps you no longer use, along with photos and videos that take up precious storage space before backing up your phone.

When can I install iOS 13 or iPadOS 13?

Apple released iOS 13 on Thursday, Sept 19. iPadOS will be available on Tuesday, Sept. 24.

As of 10 a.m. PT, iOS 13 is starting to show up for some devices right now, and should be available for all devices very shortly.

How do I install it?

The update will be pushed out over the air, the same way current software updates are issued. Once it's live, you'll go to Settings > General > Software Update on your iPhone, iPad or iPod Touch to download the update.

Make sure you have a strong Wi-Fi connection and your device's battery isn't too low. In fact, it's a good idea to have your device plugged in while it updates.

The update will also be available through iTunes. Connect your iOS device to your computer and open iTunes. Click on the thumbnail of your device, which should open the Summary tab. Click Check for Update and follow the prompts.

Originally published earlier this summer. Updated with new information.