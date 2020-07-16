If you lose your iPhone, you can still use your Apple Card. Here's how

Jason Cipriani/CNET

Have you ever lost your iPhone? It's a horrible experience. And when Apple first launched the Apple Card, the company's own credit card that's stored on and tied to your iPhone, losing your phone became even more stressful. Or it was until early July, when Apple launched an Apple Card website for managing your credit card. Previously you could only manage your card using the Wallet app on an iPhone or iPad, or by calling Apple's customer care number (which we also list below).

While losing your iPhone definitely complicates matters, don't stress too much about your Apple Card if you do. Using the new site you'll still be able to pay your bill, and you can make purchases with your physical card. You might even find it more convenient than using your phone, especially if you're on your laptop or desktop all day long.

Here's how to use the Apple Card site if you lose your iPhone.

1. First, lock your phone

The first thing you should do after losing your iPhone, regardless of whether or not you have an Apple Card, is to use the Find My app and enable Lost Mode. Doing so will display a message on your iPhone's lock screen, lock your Apple Pay Cards and locate your phone (as long as it's powered on).

2. Manage your card from another iOS or iPadOS device



If you have multiple iOS devices, say an older iPhone, an iPod Touch or an iPad ( ), you still have access to your Apple Card account controls.

Open the Settings app, then select Wallet & Apple Pay from the list. If your Apple Card isn't listed, select Add Card to add it.

Accessing your Apple Card account on another iOS device will allow you to view transactions, pay your bill, contact support, lock your physical card and view your digital card information.

3. Use the Apple Card website

This is an easy website address to remember: card.apple.com. Visit that page, sign in with the Apple ID that's linked to your Apple Card, and then you'll be able to make payments, view your balance, download statements, manage linked bank accounts and contact customer support.

If someday you decide you want to ditch your iPhone, but keep your Apple Card, you can use this website to manage every aspect of it, except your cashback reward.

4. Call customer support

Finally, if you'd rather talk to a person than use an app or website -- or in addition to those approaches -- you can call customer support to manage your account.

The number is 1-800-MY-APPLE (1-800–692–7753).

Customer care can help you pay your bill, suspend your card, check on transactions and do all of the account management stuff you normally would use your iPhone to complete.

When you do get another iPhone to use, you'll be able to easily add the Apple Card back to your phone -- you will not need to cancel your account and get a new one.

If you're still on the fence about the Apple Card, maybe because you want to switch to an Android phone or don't want to read the credit card fine print, or maybe you just have a bunch of questions -- we have your back. Here's our Apple Card explainer.