How to use your Apple Card if you lose your iPhone

Losing your iPhone is a horrible experience on its own. But it's also an experience that's about to get even worse if you sign up for an Apple Card, Apple's new mostly digital payment card that's stored on your iPhone ( ) (although there is a physical card too for when you need it). Because the two Apple products are so closely linked, there isn't even a website you can use to pay your Apple Card balance -- it's all done from your phone.

While losing your iPhone definitely complicates matters when it comes to paying off and managing your Apple Card, don't stress too much. You'll still be able to pay your bill, and you can make purchases with your physical card.

Here's what you need to know.

First, lock your phone

The first thing you should do after losing your iPhone, regardless of whether or not you have an Apple Card, is to use Find My iPhone and enable Lost Mode. Doing so will display a message on your iPhone's lock screen, lock your Apple Pay Cards and locate your phone (as long as it's powered on).

Use another iOS device

If you have multiple iOS devices, say an older iPhone, an iPod Touch or an iPad ( ), you still have access to your Apple Card account controls.

Open the Settings app, then select Wallet & Apple Pay from the list. If your Apple Card isn't listed, select Add Card to add it.

Accessing your Apple Card account on another iOS device will allow you to view transactions, pay your bill, contact support, lock your physical card and view your digital card information.

Call customer support

If you lost your iPhone and don't have another iOS device, you'll need to call customer support to manage your account.

The number is 1-800-MY-APPLE (1-800–692–7753).

Customer care can help you pay your bill, suspend your card, check on transactions and do all of the account management stuff you normally would use your iPhone to complete.

When you do get another iPhone to use, you'll be able to easily add the Apple Card back in -- you will not need to cancel your account and get a new one.

If you're still on the fence about the Apple Card, maybe because you want to switch to an Android phone or don't want to read the credit card fine print, or maybe you just have a bunch of questions -- we have your back.