Samsung's Galaxy Note 9 ( ) is currently its best phone. There are two storage options this year: 128GB or a whopping 512GB. And with the addition of a bigger battery, bigger screen and a new S Pen, the Note 9 looks to be a surefire hit.

Samsung and its partners opened preorders on Aug. 10, and full retail availability is set for Aug. 24. If you're looking to have a Note 9 in your hands on launch day, keep reading. When you're done, you can read our full Galaxy Note 9 review here.

When can I buy the Note 9?

Right now! If you preordered on August 10, your order will arrive on Aug. 24, the same day in-store availability begins.

What colors does it come in?

There's a new ocean blue color, complete with the yellow S Pen we've seen Samsung teasing for the past month. There's also lavender purple, copper and black color options. Only purple and blue are available in the US, however.

How much does the Note 9 cost?

Samsung is listing the 128GB Note 9 at $1,000, and the 512GB model at $1,250 in the US.

Are there any promotions?

Beyond the standard trade-in offers from Samsung and carriers, Samsung is offering those who preorder the Note 9 the choice between 15,000 V-Bucks for Fornite, or a free pair of noise-canceling AKG headphones. Pony up an additional $99 and you can get both. Read more about the promotion here.

Samsung

You'll be able to preorder the Note 9 Samsung.com or the Shop Samsung app on an Android device. Samsung's trade-in program offers up to $450 off a new Note 9. You can get a quote from Samsung during the preorder process.

Verizon

You can buy the 128GB Note 9 from Verizon for $41.66 per month, or $52.08 per month for the 512GB model, for a total of 24 months. Full price is $1,000 and $1,250, respectively.

Verizon is offering a buy-one-get-one (BOGO) promotion for new customers -- start a line of service and purchase one 128GB Note 9 and get a free Note 9, S9 or S9 Plus.

AT&T

Through AT&T's Next program, the carrier is offering the 128GB model for $33.34 per month for 30 months. It's $41.67 for the 521GB model over the same amount of time. Full price is $1,000 and $1,250, respectively.

AT&T is also doing a BOGO promotion for the Note 9, with the second device option being a Note 9, S9 or S9 Plus.

Sprint

Sprint promises to deliver the Note 9 starting Aug. 22, two days earlier than other carriers. New customers will pay $20.83 per month for the 128GB Note 9, with an upgrade every 12 months. Sprint will not offer the 512GB model.

T-Mobile

For select Samsung trade-ins, T-Mobile will give you $500 off the Note 9, essentially a 50-percent discount. Anything newer than a Galaxy S7 ( ) or Note 5 is eligible for the full credit. Older Samsung devices, such as the Galaxy S6 ( ) are eligible for a $250 discount.

The 128GB model costs $30 a month after $280 down, with the 512GB Note 9 priced at $30 a month after $529 down. Full prices are $1,000 and $1,250, respectively.

US Cellular

US Cellular will also take preorders, with the 128GB model priced at $999 or $33.30 over 30 months. The 512GB model will cost $1,249, or $41.64 over the same 30-month period.

One thing we do know, however, is that those who preorder the Note 9 on a new line of service will get $150 back in the form of bill credits.

Xfinity Mobile

The 128GB model is $1,000 at full price or $41.70 per month over 24 months. The 512GB model will set you back $1,250 at full price, or $52.08 each month for 24 months. The company is offering a $300 prepaid card for new customers who port a number into Xfinity Mobile and purchase a Note 9.

Best Buy



Save up to $200 on the new Samsung Galaxy Note 9 with preorder and qualified activation at Best Buy. You can find more details on BestBuy's website. Unlocked customers can save up to $450 on the Galaxy Note 9 with trade-in of select smartphones. A list of eligible smartphones is on BestBuy.com.

Sam's Club

Buy the Note 9 through SamsClub.com until Sunday, Aug. 19, you'll get a $200 Sam's Club gift card. The pricing of the device and payment plan is determined by your carrier, but Sam's Club is sweetening the pot a bit.

Amazon

Want a really good deal on an unlocked model? Amazon is where it's at. You'll still pay $1,000 or $1,250, but Amazon is throwing in a free Charger Duo and a DeX Pad -- plus you can still take advantage of Samsung's promotion for free headphones, the Fortnite bundle, or both.

Originally published Aug. 9.

Update, Aug. 16: Updated with the latest offers.