Galaxy Note 9 shows its every detail

CNET también está disponible en español.
Don't show this again
The Galaxy Note 9 may look like the Galaxy Note 8, but it's got a few tricks up its sleeve.
And by sleeve, we mean the S Pen holster, where the new S Pen lives.
The S Pen is the Note 9's heart and soul.
Here it is.
Pull out the pen and this shortcut wheel pops up.
One new trick: On this screen, your "ink" matches the color of your S Pen.
A closer look at the Note 9's S Pen.
Press and hold the S Pen to open an app. Click again to do another task -- you can customize this.
The ocean blue color Note 9 has a striking yellow S Pen.
You'll still be able to write and draw.
Your pen versus the S Pen.
The phone's power and lock button.
Remember the Bixby Voice button? Still here!
The pen tip still registers 4,096 levels of pressure.
You'll get two 12-megapixel cameras on the back.
And a fingerprint reader below the camera array.
There's an 8-megapixel camera for your selfies.
New camera AI detects what you're shooting, and adjusts the settings to take a better shot.
Both the Note 9 and its S Pens are water-resistant at a rating of IP68.
There's iris-unlocking on board.
Here's another look.
Android 8.1 Oreo runs the show, with the Samsung Experience skin on top.
The Note 9's curved edges are home to Samsung's now signature Edge display apps.
You can charge the Note 9 through a USB-C cable...
...or using a wireless charger like this new Wireless Charging Duo pad that can power up to two devices at once.
The Note 9 isn't at all cheap, but it does have a ton of storage. The 128GB version starts at $1,000. The 512GB model will set you back $1,250.
This HDMI adaptor will let the Note 9 reveal its contents on any compatible monitor, and you can use the phone as a trackpad or a second screen.
The Note 9 is pure eye candy, so eat it up in these next slides.
A new Samsung cover for the Note 9.
Here are a few more.
The Galaxy Note 8, S9 Plus and Note 9, from left to right.
Big, bigger, biggest: The Galaxy S9, S9 Plus and Note 9 phones.
Back to back, here's the iPhone X compared to the Note 9.
Like what you see so far? Check out our hands-on impressions of the Galaxy Note 9.