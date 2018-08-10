Galaxy Note 9 shows its every detail

CNET también está disponible en español.

24-samsung-galaxy-note-9-promo

The Galaxy Note 9 may look like the Galaxy Note 8, but it's got a few tricks up its sleeve. 

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
1
of 65
Read First Take

And by sleeve, we mean the S Pen holster, where the new S Pen lives.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
2
of 65
Read First Take

The S Pen is the Note 9's heart and soul.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
3
of 65
Read First Take

Here it is.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
4
of 65
Read First Take

Pull out the pen and this shortcut wheel pops up.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
5
of 65
Read First Take

One new trick: On this screen, your "ink" matches the color of your S Pen.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
6
of 65
Read First Take

A closer look at the Note 9's S Pen.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
7
of 65
Read First Take

Press and hold the S Pen to open an app. Click again to do another task -- you can customize this.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
8
of 65
Read First Take

The ocean blue color Note 9 has a striking yellow S Pen.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
9
of 65
Read First Take

You'll still be able to write and draw.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
10
of 65
Read First Take

Your pen versus the S Pen.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
11
of 65
Read First Take

The phone's power and lock button.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
12
of 65
Read First Take

Remember the Bixby Voice button? Still here!

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
13
of 65
Read First Take

The pen tip still registers 4,096 levels of pressure.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
14
of 65
Read First Take

You'll get two 12-megapixel cameras on the back.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
15
of 65
Read First Take

And a fingerprint reader below the camera array.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
16
of 65
Read First Take

There's an 8-megapixel camera for your selfies.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
17
of 65
Read First Take

New camera AI detects what you're shooting, and adjusts the settings to take a better shot.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
18
of 65
Read First Take

Both the Note 9 and its S Pens are water-resistant at a rating of IP68.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
19
of 65
Read First Take

There's iris-unlocking on board.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
20
of 65
Read First Take

Here's another look.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
21
of 65
Read First Take

Android 8.1 Oreo runs the show, with the Samsung Experience skin on top.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
22
of 65
Read First Take

The Note 9's curved edges are home to Samsung's now signature Edge display apps.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
23
of 65
Read First Take

You can charge the Note 9 through a USB-C cable...

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
24
of 65
Read First Take

...or using a wireless charger like this new Wireless Charging Duo pad that can power up to two devices at once.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
25
of 65
Read First Take

The Note 9 isn't at all cheap, but it does have a ton of storage. The 128GB version starts at $1,000. The 512GB model will set you back $1,250.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
26
of 65
Read First Take

This HDMI adaptor will let the Note 9 reveal its contents on any compatible monitor, and you can use the phone as a trackpad or a second screen.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
27
of 65
Read First Take

The Note 9 is pure eye candy, so eat it up in these next slides.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
28
of 65
Read First Take

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
29
of 65
Read First Take

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
30
of 65
Read First Take

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
31
of 65
Read First Take

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
32
of 65
Read First Take

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
33
of 65
Read First Take

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
34
of 65
Read First Take

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
35
of 65
Read First Take

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
36
of 65
Read First Take

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
37
of 65
Read First Take

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
38
of 65
Read First Take

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
39
of 65
Read First Take

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
40
of 65
Read First Take

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
41
of 65
Read First Take

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
42
of 65
Read First Take

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
43
of 65
Read First Take

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
44
of 65
Read First Take

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
45
of 65
Read First Take

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
46
of 65
Read First Take

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
47
of 65
Read First Take

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
48
of 65
Read First Take

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
49
of 65
Read First Take

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
50
of 65
Read First Take

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
51
of 65
Read First Take

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
52
of 65
Read First Take

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
53
of 65
Read First Take

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
54
of 65
Read First Take

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
55
of 65
Read First Take

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
56
of 65
Read First Take

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
57
of 65
Read First Take

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
58
of 65
Read First Take

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
59
of 65
Read First Take

A new Samsung cover for the Note 9.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
60
of 65
Read First Take

Here are a few more.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
61
of 65
Read First Take

The Galaxy Note 8, S9 Plus and Note 9, from left to right.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
62
of 65
Read First Take

Big, bigger, biggest: The Galaxy S9, S9 Plus and Note 9 phones.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
63
of 65
Read First Take

Back to back, here's the iPhone X compared to the Note 9.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
64
of 65
Read First Take

Like what you see so far? Check out our hands-on impressions of the Galaxy Note 9.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
65
of 65
Read First Take
