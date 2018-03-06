Galaxy S9 Experience app lets you feel what the phone's like

Now that Samsung has announced and began taking preorders for its Galaxy S9 ($719.99 at Amazon.com) and S9 Plus phones, those ready for an upgrade or tempted by the device are forced to make a decision. A decision of whether or not to purchase the shiny new phone, all without ever using the phone itself.

Samsung wants to help you make up your mind with the Experience app for Galaxy S9/S9+. The app works on any Android device running Android 6.0 and up.

Screenshots by Jason Cipriani/CNET

After installing the app, you're walked through various features such as changing the shape of lights using the background blur, or bokeh, effect. You can also get a better idea of how super slow-motion and AR Emojis work, as well as learn about the new facial recognition, stereo speakers and the new fingerprint sensor's location.

There's also a section of the app detailing various accessories for the S9 lineup, along with a complete specification list to compare the two phones.

You can preorder the Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus right now, with the official release currently set for March 14. Be careful, though, as not all carriers and retailers are equal. Read this story to find the best deal on a Samsung's latest flagship phone.

