Unboxing the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

The Latest New Products Must-See
  • samsung-galaxy-s9-plus-unboxing-21
    1
    of 16
  • samsung-galaxy-s9-plus-unboxing
    2
    of 16
  • samsung-galaxy-s9-plus-unboxing-4
    3
    of 16
  • samsung-galaxy-s9-plus-unboxing-5
    4
    of 16
  • samsung-galaxy-s9-plus-unboxing-6
    5
    of 16
  • samsung-galaxy-s9-plus-unboxing-8
    6
    of 16
  • samsung-galaxy-s9-plus-unboxing-9
    7
    of 16
  • samsung-galaxy-s9-plus-unboxing-11
    8
    of 16
  • samsung-galaxy-s9-plus-unboxing-12
    9
    of 16
  • samsung-galaxy-s9-plus-unboxing-15
    10
    of 16
  • samsung-galaxy-s9-plus-unboxing-17
    11
    of 16
  • samsung-galaxy-s9-plus-unboxing-19
    12
    of 16
  • samsung-galaxy-s9-plus-unboxing-7
    13
    of 16
  • samsung-galaxy-s9-plus-unboxing-14
    14
    of 16
  • samsung-galaxy-s9-plus-unboxing-18
    15
    of 16
  • samsung-galaxy-s9-plus-unboxing-20
    16
    of 16

Samsung's new superphone is here, so we cracked open the box to see what treasures lie inside.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
See Prices
Read First Take

CNET editor Jessica Dolcourt brought the phone back from Samsung's stand to our hotel.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Here's the box! It still has the Shiny branding.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

It opens...

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Lifting the packaging out of the way.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Tipping the phone out.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

The phone appears.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

It's always satisfying peeling off the protective plastic film.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Though getting the little bits of film off the edges proved more challenging.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

A USB charger is included, of course. In this case, a two-pronged one for European plugs.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

The AKG headphones that come with the phone are pretty good.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

And you can actually plug them into the phone thanks to the 3.5mm headphone jack on the bottom.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

"Do not accept if seal is broken"

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

It lives!

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

The headphones, before they become a tangled mess in your pocket.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

A USB type C cable is included for charging and transferring data.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
1 of 16
|

Unboxing the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus

Published:
Up Next
Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus: Sizz...
48

Latest Stories

Galaxy S9 Plus unboxing: Here's what's in the box

Galaxy S9 Plus unboxing: Here's what's in the box

by
Samsung Galaxy S9 event: Watch it live here

Samsung Galaxy S9 event: Watch it live here

by
BlackBerry Ghost may be a high-end, fullscreen Android phone

BlackBerry Ghost may be a high-end, fullscreen Android phone

by
What you need to know about new 'cheap' 4K projectors

What you need to know about new 'cheap' 4K projectors

by
Facebook fixates on connecting the next billion

Facebook fixates on connecting the next billion

by
McAfee, Alexa team up for voice-activated network security

McAfee, Alexa team up for voice-activated network security

by