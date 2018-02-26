Unboxing the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus

CNET también está disponible en español.
Samsung's new superphone is here, so we cracked open the box to see what treasures lie inside.
CNET editor Jessica Dolcourt brought the phone back from Samsung's stand to our hotel.
Here's the box! It still has the Shiny branding.
It opens...
Lifting the packaging out of the way.
Tipping the phone out.
The phone appears.
It's always satisfying peeling off the protective plastic film.
Though getting the little bits of film off the edges proved more challenging.
A USB charger is included, of course. In this case, a two-pronged one for European plugs.
The AKG headphones that come with the phone are pretty good.
And you can actually plug them into the phone thanks to the 3.5mm headphone jack on the bottom.
"Do not accept if seal is broken"
It lives!
The headphones, before they become a tangled mess in your pocket.
A USB type C cable is included for charging and transferring data.